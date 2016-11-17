Aish Detroit Gets 800 People Baking Challah For The Global Shabbat Project

More than 800 participants — each with a table setting with an apron, mixing bowl, measuring cup and ingredients — took part in the annual “Great Big Challah Bake” at the Royal Oak Farmers Market on Nov. 10.

Acting as lead sponsor, Aish HaTorah Detroit organized the event with community partners the Birmingham Bloomfield Chai Center and Partners Detroit. The activity was part of the Shabbat Project, a global event that originated in Johannesburg, South Africa, three years ago. This year, the project reached 1,150 cities in 94 countries, with an estimated 1 million people participating.

In Detroit, attendees included friends, relatives, newcomers and many generations all in one family. The baking was fun and messy, but the results were delicious.

Other sponsors included Kroger, One Stop Kosher, Pegasus and Star Trax.

Photos by Jerry Zolynsky