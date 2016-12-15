Editor’s Picks

THROUGH MARCH 5: WINTER FUN

Twirl on the ice, warm at a firepit, make s’mores while watching street performers, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, check out short films and cartoons at the Kidz Zone and snack from tons of nearby dining options at Quicken Loans Winter Magic Weekends. In partnership with Detroit 300 Conservancy, the fun takes place at Detroit’s Campus Martius Park. Wintermagicweekends.com.

DECEMBER 18: THE NUTCRACKER

Introduce the kids to the magic of ballet with a gorgeous holiday classic: the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. It has a company of almost 40 dancers, stunning hand-painted sets, a Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan — and is produced by Ukrainian-born, Juilliard-trained Akiva Talmi (who has split time between the U.S. and a kibbutz in Israel). Three performances on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $30. (800) 745-3000; olympiaentertainment.com.

DECEMBER 18: ANNIE IN CONCERT

Who doesn’t love to belt out a good rendition of “Tomorrow?” Ferndale’s Ringwald Theatre presents The Ringwald Sings … Annie in Concert — a cast of local favorites join together to sing the songs of the classic musical, while audiences sing along. 7 p.m. Donations requested. (248) 545-5545; theringwald.com. *