The ‘Gutergang’ Builds 8-Foot Snow Menorah

Every year, the “GuterGang,” twins Chaim and Chaynie, 7, Challi, 5, and newborn twin sisters Chaviva and Chedva, 7 months (they watched!), create a winter project out of snow.

This year, these students at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah in Southfield — the children of Yocheved and Eliezer Guterman of Oak Park — made a snow menorah.

It took them two days of work, lifting more than 2,000 pounds of packed snow and using ladders and spray-paint to create the 8-foot high

“meSNOWrah.”

“This is their way to help publicize the miracle of Chanukah and spread some light and joy!” says Yocheved, their mom.