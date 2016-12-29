Editor’s Picks

What to do, where to go, who to see the week of Dec. 29.

THROUGH DECEMBER 25: OVO

There’s still time to pick up tickets to Cirque du Soleil: OVO, performing at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena through Dec. 25. Portugeuse for “egg,” OVO is a vibrant rush into the Earth’s eco-system. Fifty acrobats bring to life the energy and movement of the bustling world of insects. Tickets start at $25. (800) 745-3000; olympiaentertainment.com.

DECEMBER 30-31: GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

Spend New Year’s Eve with Greensky Bluegrass (or the night before), as the Kalamazoo-based quintet headlines the Royal Oak Music Theatre Friday-Saturday. Having recently “literally won over tens of thousands new fans, instantly,” at San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, says Rolling Stone, the band heads home to Michigan with a new album, produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. $39-$60. (248) 399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com.

JANUARY 1: HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

In 1927, the 5-foot-5-inch Abe Saperstein had just completed an uneventful career in semi-pro baseball and pro basketball. So he took over the Savoy Big Five — an all-Negro basketball team named for Chicago’s Savoy Ballroom, changed its name to the Harlem Globetrotters (Saperstein chose “Harlem” to indicate the players were African American) and pioneered an 80-plus-years-and-counting legacy. Though they started as serious players, the Trotters had trouble finding opponents, so Saperstein came up with the idea of comedic razzle-dazzle combined with high-level skill — and acted as the team’s coach, chauffeur, trainer and only substitute (Saperstein also was a pioneering entrepreneur in America’s Negro Baseball League). Check out the unfaltering Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Palace of Auburn Hills. $20-$75. (800) 745-3000; palacenet.com. *