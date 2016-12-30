MetroUncategorized Hillel Happenings December 30, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 7 Celebrating Shabbat with Hillel at Eastern Michigan University: sophomore Michal Liberman, Rosh Ha’Ayin, Hamerkaz, Israel; junior Denae Henson, Clinton Township; seniors Claudia Halpern and Shira Starr, both of Farmington Hills; and junior Dilan Yassin, Saline. Hillel at Kalamazoo College and Hillel at Western Michigan University gathered together for a Shabbat celebration. Hillel at Central Michigan University, along with the Organization of Women Leaders and the Office of Diversity Education at CMU, heard from two strong Israeli women — Lipaz Ela and Rebecca Avera, who shared their personal stories about their communities in Israel. Ela is an Arab Jew who served as an IDF officer for seven years. While a soldier, she worked in the Iron Dome, Israeli Air Force and Engineering Special Forces. She discussed Arab Jewish culture and being a woman in the army. Avera is an Ethiopian Jew and a civil rights activist in Israel. As a college student, she had the privilege to take part in a delegation of seven students sent to South Africa during “Israel Apartheid Week.” Rebecca and her cohort worked on campuses throughout South Africa to make the case for Israel. She discussed the Ethiopian culture, her fight for equality in Israeli society, and the struggles and triumphs within Israel’s Ethiopian community. The speakers posed with CMU students: senior Eli Magen, Okemos; junior Alison Zywicki, West Bloomfield; junior Briana Miller, Cheboygan; Rebecca Avera; junior Steve Keene, Plymouth; Lipaz Ela; Ziv Zelinger, HCAM Israel Fellow; senior Hayden Kass, Ann Arbor; senior Hadley Platek, Flat Rock; freshman Jason Gelsey, West Bloomfield; junior Shane Sperling, West Bloomfield; and senior Anna VanArsdalehoot, Okemos. WSU freshman Rochie Rubin of Oak Park prepares to shake the lulav and etrog at Hillel of Metro Detroit’s WSU Sukkah with Rabbi Yisrael Pinson of Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit. MSU Hillel students enjoyed a personal tour of the famous Beaumont Tower: junior Ashley Schnaar, Bloomfield Hills; senior Samantha Edgerton, Whitehall; sophomore Elana Werblin, Framingham, Mass.; sophomore Ethan Freedman, Walled Lake; senior Jacob Gordon, West Bloomfield; senior Joe Freedman, Walled Lake; Mimi Marcus, MSU Hillel Engagement Associate, Southfield; sophomore Jessy Hirsch, Cupertino, Calif.; front, junior John Israilov, West Bloomfield. Hillel at Grand Valley State University gathered together for a Pink Shabbat to raise breast cancer awareness on campus. A few students from Michigan State University came to help the cause, too. Gift of Life Campus Ambassadors ran a bone marrow registration cheek swab drive. Gift of Life is an international public bone marrow and blood stem cell registry. Through its life-saving work, Gift of Life is a world leader in facilitating transplants for children and adults suffering from many life-threatening diseases, like leukemia and lymphoma. Jewish students from Hillel of Metro Detroit’s Oakland Community College Jewish Student Organization celebrate Sukkot with Chabad Michigan on OCC’s Orchard Ridge campus.