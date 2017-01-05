Editor’s Picks

What to do, where to go, who to see this week.

THROUGH JANUARY 15: DSO

The DSO’s William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series kicks off its 2017 season with violinist Benjamin Beilman (left), who has racked up plenty of awards in his 27 years. Jan. 5-8, he performs Stravinsky, Beethoven, Schubert and more at various locations. Jan. 12-15, music director Leonard Slatkin and violinist Cho-Lian Lin present Brahms, Lalo Schifrin, Smetana and Mendelssohn. $25. For times and other details, call (313) 576-5111 or visit dso.org.

JANUARY 6-8: ICE FEST

Head to the 2017 Plymouth Ice Festival — the oldest and largest ice-carving event in North America — for interactive ice carvings, dueling chainsaws, towers displaying fire and ice, a magical night-glowing Ice Garden, music, food, a cross-country ski zone, a family walk/run — and plenty of dazzling world-class ice carvings, available for viewing 24 hours a day. Snack on elephant ears, roasted almonds, popcorn and hot chocolate, and visit the Warming Station for interactive games. Kellogg Park, Plymouth. (248) 960-0700; plymouthicefestival.org.

JANUARY 11-22: THE PHANTOM

Cameron Mackintosh has created a spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera — and it’s heading to the Detroit Opera House. Based on the classic novel Le Fantome de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, this version is associate-produced by Seth Sklar-Heyn, has new scenic design, lighting, choreography and more collaborating with the Tony Award-winning costume design and the beloved score. Tickets start at $35. (800) 982-2787; broadwayindetroit.com. *