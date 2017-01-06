Detroit Jewish News Foundation Approves Four New Directors

Stephanie Freedman, Norman Pappas, Jeffrey Schlussel and Larry Jackier have been approved by the Detroit Jewish News Foundation for initial three-year terms, effective as of Jan. 1, on its 15-member board of directors. They will be replacing Kari Alterman, Ben Falik, Matt Lester and Robin Schwartz, whose terms concluded on Dec. 31, 2016.

Alterman, Falik, Lester and Schwartz will be designated as founding board members and included on the Foundation’s honorary board chaired by Eugene Applebaum, Avern Cohn and Michael Steinhardt.

Stephanie Freedman is founder of Freedman Communications, an integrated marketing agency. A native of Chicago and University of Michigan graduate, she has extensive experience working with organizations of all sizes. Her recent strategic marketing and branding clients include the Maple Theater, Ann Arbor Art Fair, Berloni America and Pinkberry. She served for many years on the board of JARC, where she started its young professional network. She also introduced the Farmers’ Market to Birmingham.

Norman Pappas is president of Pappas Financial Group and a veteran community leader and activist. His volunteer roles have included serving as past president of United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit, past co-chair of Federation’s Annual Campaign, past chair of the Michigan Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and in top positions with Bar-Ilan University and the Weizmann Institute. He served as a member of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation’s honorary board before his current appointment to its operating board. He possesses degrees from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

Jeffrey Schlussel is an attorney with Carson Fisher. He is on the executive committee and an officer of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Among his many Jewish communal volunteer roles, he has chaired Federation’s Israel & Overseas Committee and Partnership 2000/Partnership Together Committee, and has chaired the board of trustees of the University of Michigan Hillel. He is a recipient of the Federation’s Frank A. Wetsman Young Leadership Award and possesses undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Michigan.

Larry Jackier is an attorney and partner at Jackier Gould and one of the Detroit Jewish community’s most accomplished leaders. Among his volunteer roles have been president of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and co-chair of Federation’s Annual Campaign. He received Federation’s Fred M. Butzel Award for service to the Jewish community, an honor previously bestowed upon his parents, Edythe and Joseph Jackier. He currently serves as chair of the Technion’s International Board of Directors. He served as a member of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation’s honorary board before his current appointment to its operating board. He possesses degrees from the University of Michigan and Yale Law School.

“The Foundation is deeply appreciative of the service provided by Kari, Ben, Matt and Robin,” President Arthur Horwitz said. “When the Foundation was little more than a vision, they willingly and eagerly devoted their time, talent and energy to help bring it to life and assure its future viability.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephanie, Norman, Jeffrey and Larry as new board members,” Horwitz added. “They bring creativity, intelligence and unparalleled community knowledge to the Foundation and recognize the significance of its work.”

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501-c-3 entity. Its initial projects were digitizing the pages of the Detroit Jewish News and its predecessor publication, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. Spanning 100 consecutive years and comprising more than 300,000 pages, the free archive, known as the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, can be accessed via www.djnfoundation.org.