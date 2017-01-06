Spreading The Magic Of Mitzvah Day!

More than 900 volunteers came together on Dec. 25 to share a spectacular Mitzvah Day, spreading goodwill at 51 project sites throughout Metropolitan Detroit.

Volunteers of all ages joined together for the largest single day of volunteering in the Detroit Jewish community, replacing Christian staff and volunteers so they could celebrate the holiday with their families.



For the eighth year, volunteers from the Michigan Muslim Community Council worked alongside Jewish volunteers at many Mitzvah Day sites.

Volunteers delivered toys to children, prepared and delivered meals, played bingo

with seniors, visited with veterans, served meals at homeless shelters and sorted books for Bookstock.

At Back Alley Bikes, a new Mitzvah Day site, volunteers disassembled abandoned bicycles so they can be refurbished, rebuilt and donated to Detroit youngsters. The Mitzvah Day spirit was widely shared through local TV, radio and newspaper stories, and longtime Mitzvah Day Co-Chair Micki Grossman was featured as WXYZ-Channel 7’s Person of the Week.

Presented to the community by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Mitzvah Day 2016 was co-chaired by Micki Grossman, Milt Neuman and Illana Stern.