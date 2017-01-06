Spreading The Magic Of Mitzvah Day!

JCRC/AJC Executive Director David Kurzmann, President Dr. Richard Krugel and Sally Krugel of Bloomfield Hills load meals for delivery at the Detroit Area Agency on Aging
Elan and Maya Rosenberg of West Bloomfield deliver toys to Jeremiah Rivera, Jada Walker, Sheila Martinez, Tatiya and Talica Owens in Southwest Detroit for Jimmy’s Kids

More than 900 volunteers came together on Dec. 25 to share a spectacular Mitzvah Day, spreading goodwill at 51 project sites throughout Metropolitan Detroit.   
     Volunteers of all ages joined together for the largest single day of volunteering in the Detroit Jewish community, replacing Christian staff and volunteers so they could celebrate the holiday with their families.
    

A group of Mitzvah Day volunteers from the Michigan Muslim Community Council prepare to unload a truck full of gifts for Jimmy’s Kids in Detroit

For the eighth year, volunteers from the Michigan Muslim Community Council worked alongside Jewish volunteers at many Mitzvah Day sites.

David and Susie Kamen of White Lake prepare meals for delivery at the Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Volunteers delivered toys to children, prepared and delivered meals, played bingo

Bob Ackerman of Gross Pointe serves meals to homeless veterans at Piquette Square in Detroit

with seniors, visited with veterans, served meals at homeless shelters and sorted books for Bookstock.    

Alan Erlikh of Farmington Hills prepares a bike for refurbishing at Back Alley Bikes in Detroit

At Back Alley Bikes, a new Mitzvah Day site, volunteers disassembled abandoned bicycles so they can be refurbished, rebuilt and donated to Detroit youngsters. The Mitzvah Day spirit was widely shared through local TV, radio and newspaper stories, and longtime Mitzvah Day Co-Chair Micki Grossman was featured as WXYZ-Channel 7’s Person of the Week.

Joanna Pervin of Detroit and Sandeep, Pranap and Rishi Chada of Bloomfield Hills prepare beverages for homeless veterans at Piquette Square in Detroit

Presented to the community by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Mitzvah Day 2016 was co-chaired by Micki Grossman, Milt Neuman and Illana Stern.

Dan and Sue Stettner and Elyse, Ava and Ryan Cohen, all of Huntington Woods, and Eric Harris of Detroit (dressed as Santa) deliver meals for Bridging Communities in Detroit

