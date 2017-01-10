36 Under 36: Jordan Charlupski

Jordan Charlupski, 26, of Birmingham is sales executive for the Detroit City Football Club (FC). The minor-league soccer team with a co-recreational league started in 2012, tapping into the growing interest in the sport and to serve as a community-organizing endeavor for residents. In season, about 7,000 attend the semi-professional team’s games in the National Premier Soccer League. Jordan raised $750,000 to renovate the home club’s Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. Detroit City FC works with Detroit Police Athletic League to operate free youth soccer clinics and gives free season tickets to Detroit PAL soccer players. Jordan graduated from Hillel Day School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in sport management at the University of Michigan. He participates in events with The Well and NEXTGen Detroit. At work, Jordan assists the club’s general manager with sponsorship, ticket sales and community investment. Their goal is putting Detroit in a positive light through soccer.