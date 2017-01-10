36 Under 36: David Brown

David Brown, 35, of Detroit is a circus performer and teacher. His nomination noted that “he studies, he creates community, he is the embodiment of all the things we are taught to be. He is a walking mitzvah.” David teaches children to be lions and jump through hoops, helps them fly and “breathes fire into the world around him, both literally and figuratively.” This local Jewish circus man brings a sense of wonder to weddings, holidays, parties and other occasions. He’s volunteered at Menorah in the D and also with Chabad, Keter Torah, The Shul and Congregation Shir Tikvah. David reminds people to laugh and play out of his yearning to make the world a better place. He and his wife also run an urban farm, Kibbutz Detropia, and host farm workers and guests staying at their Airbnb.