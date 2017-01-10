Andrew D. Bocknek, 36, of Farmington Hills is first vice president-wealth management and senior portfolio manager at UBS Financial Services in Farmington Hills. He was named to the prestigious, firm-wide “UBS 35 under 35” list. Andy’s leadership is quiet, consistent and oriented toward the individual. He brainstorms creative solutions to problems. With his belief that the strength of the Metro Detroit Jewish community lies in its bonds and sense of intimacy, Andy brings friends together, reaches out to newcomers and offers support at times of grief and need. His nomination stated: “Andy understands the art of the personal and the important way true community leaders are people who lead by example.” Among his community involvements, Andy is a Temple Israel board member, fundraiser for Friendship Circle and vice president of the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization-Michigan Region Board of Commissioners.