36 Under 36: Adam Blanck

Adam Blanck, 30, of Franklin is chief of staff at Wallside Windows in Taylor. He’s the third generation at the well-known home improvement company founded in 1944. A graduate of University of Michigan Law School and Ross School of Business, Adam previously was an advance associate for the White House and served on the 2012-13 Presidential Inaugural Committee. He was an associate attorney in the corporate department at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn in Detroit, focused on private equity and venture capital transactions. A big Detroit booster, Adam encourages the city’s resurgence through his association with the U-M Social Venture Fund, structuring investments in innovative companies and serving on the board of Joshua Venture Group. It identifies emerging leaders in the Jewish world and champions their visions for social change. Adam is a member of the Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit board and co-founded Federation’s fundraising event Pitch for Detroit.