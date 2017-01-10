36 Under 36: Adam Finkel

Adam Finkel, 30, of Bloomfield Hills is a partner in Orfin Ventures LLC, a Bloomfield Hills-based venture capital firm making deals alongside other industry heavyweights. Known for his ability to engage and connect people, Adam raised $100,000 to sustain the initial years of Southeast Michigan’s first Moishe House, a nonprofit initiative that encourages young Jewish leaders living in Detroit. He was among 150 Jewish innovators worldwide who gathered for intensive networking and problem-solving at the 2016 ROI Global Summit in Jerusalem. He is a Jewish News contributing writer and board member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, NEXTGen Detroit, NEXTGen Connect and the Detroit chapter of the Technion. Adam also volunteers with Detroit Homecoming, recruiting 180 successful Detroit expats to return for a yearly conference. The former White House intern was selected this year as one of 10 young U.S. Jewish leaders to participate in a leadership program organized by Jewish philanthropist Jeffrey Swartz.