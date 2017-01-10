36 Under 36: Justin Jacobs

Justin Jacobs, 34, of Detroit and Berkley is the founder and CEO of Come Play Detroit (CPD). Through his business and partnerships in the community, Justin has transformed the Metro Detroit landscape in terms of putting more “play” into everyday life. Justin started offering recreational sports leagues after noticing few local options. The Jewish Federation helped him with free office space and a website. Today, thousands of young Jews and others participate in CPD’s various social leagues, including kickball, softball, indoor and sand volleyball, bowling, basketball, flag football, broomball, bubble soccer and even euchre. From a large-scale dodgeball event on Belle Isle to a packed Ford Field for a yoga program, CPD also partners with local nonprofits to enhance life while benefiting charities. CPD is a partner on the annual Pitch for Detroit event, a Jewish Federation fundraiser. The boards Justin serves on include BBYO-Michigan Region, Wins for Warriors and the Founders Junior Council of the DIA.