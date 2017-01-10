36 Under 36: Lauren Sofen

Lauren Sofen, 31, of Berkley is a pediatric physical therapist who has been doing extensive work with GirlForce as part of Hadassah. The program seeks to instill positive self-image and Jewish values in girls. Students complete a circuit of physical activities based on the pillars of exercise as well as learn about nutrition, body image and Jewish values. Lauren has added a younger voice to Hadassah of Metro Detroit. She is helping to lead the regrowth of this vital organization. She also is active with The Well and Temple Israel.
Very Cool Lauren. Great Job!