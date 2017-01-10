36 Under 36: Lauren Sofen

Lauren Sofen, 31, of Berkley is a pediatric physical therapist who has been doing extensive work with GirlForce as part of Hadassah. The program seeks to instill positive self-image and Jewish values in girls. Students complete a circuit of physical activities based on the pillars of exercise as well as learn about nutrition, body image and Jewish values. Lauren has added a younger voice to Hadassah of Metro Detroit. She is helping to lead the regrowth of this vital organization. She also is active with The Well and Temple Israel.