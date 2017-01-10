36 Under 36: Rabbi Alana Alpert

Rabbi Alana Alpert, 34, of Detroit is the rabbi at Congregation T’chiyah and director of Detroit Jews for Justice (DJJ). It’s a perfect fit. With her background in community organizing, she realized prior to beginning her rabbinic training that she wanted to combine her love for Judaism with her passion for social justice. Her mission is to bring more Jews into activism and more activists into Judaism. After just a few years in Metro Detroit, Rabbi Alpert has emerged as a strong leader and innovator in the community-at-large. She’s established an extensive network of leaders of all faiths and encouraged interfaith communication. DJJ gives the Jewish community an activist outlet to demonstrate its support for racial and economic justice. Under Rabbi Alpert’s leadership, Jews of all ages are joining efforts for public transit, water justice, police accountability and in support of our public schools. She enjoys leading services and Torah study, including a monthly Havdalah gathering at her home in the North End.