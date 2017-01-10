36 Under 36: Sam Dubin

Sam Dubin, 25, of West Bloomfield is director of sales and marketing at Dubin Cleaners & Laundry in Farmington Hills, the fourth generation in the family business. He is past president of BNI-Partners for Success, a business and professional networking group, and a board member of Michigan Institute of Laundering and Dry Cleaning. Sam oversees Dubin Cleaners & Laundry’s annual Winter Warmth Campaign— in which they clean all clothing before donating. He is a mentsh who has a tremendous impact in the Jewish community. Sam’s efforts to make young LGBTQ Jews feel included and stay in Metro Detroit led to the creation of NEXTGen Detroit Pride. He uses his platform as NEXTGen Pride’s chair to seek acceptance for these young adults. Sam serves on the NEXTGen Detroit board of directors and has chaired Good Shabbos Detroit and currently co-chairs Birthright Connection. Sam is also a committee member of the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit’s Jewish Education and Identity Division.