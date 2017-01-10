36 Under 36: Sarah Allyn

Sarah Allyn, 28, of Detroit is director of education, including the Shoresh Religious School, at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield. She does teen and young adult programming, and started monthly pop-up Shabbat dinners while in the NEXTGen PresenTense cohort. She also participated in Teach for America. Sparked by Sarah’s brilliant ideas and charisma, the temple’s educational programs have grown in breadth and number of students. Her work ethic is also remarkable. She jumps on opportunities that will benefit the Shir Shalom community — from teaching at an educators’ conference to spending time with students at Tamarack Camps, from creating new programs for young adults in Detroit to driving teens to a leadership convention in Indianapolis. An innovative and inspiring educator, youth leader and young adult programmer, Sarah is committed to putting fun and engagement into Judaism.