36 Under 36: Honoring Young People Making An Impact Jewishly

They’re go-getters, doers, philanthropists, activists, entrepreneurs and community organizers. Their lives make an impact on those around them and our community at large.

These 36 individuals — the inaugural group of the JN and The Well’s 36 Under 36 program — were nominated by their peers for this honor.

The Jewish News and The Well collected the nominations and turned them over to a group of impartial judges who selected 36 out of the more than 70 nominees for this honor.

If you know these individuals, you know why they were chosen. If you haven’t met them yet, you’ll want to — soon.

Samantha Woll • Jordan Weiss • Marshall Symons • Lauren Sofen • Jacob Smith • Zack Sklar
Melissa ShermanRachel Loebl Serman • Jonathan H. Schwartz • Jeremy Sasson • Hayley SakwaMolly Rott • Julie Schechter Rosenbaum • Emily Rosberg • Noah Ostheimer • Max Nussenbaum Gabe Neistein • Brooke Miller • Carrie Long • David Kurzmann • Noam Kimelman • Jessica Katz • Josh Kaplan • Justin Jacobs • Robyn Hughey • Oren Goldenberg
Susannah Goodman • Adam Finkel • Sam Dubin • Jordan Charlupski • David Brown • Andrew Bocknek • Adam Blanck • Brooke Bendix • Rabbi Alana Alpert • Sarah Allyn

(Compiled by Esther Allweiss Ingber and Jackie Headapohl)

Sarah Allyn
Rabbi Alana Alpert
Brooke Bendix
Adam Blanck
Andrew Bocknek
David Brown
Jordan Charlupski
Sam Dubin
Adam Finkel
Carrie Long
David Kurzmann
Noam Kimelma
Jessica Katz
Josh Kaplan
Justin Jacobs
Robyn Hughey
Susannah Goodman
Oren Goldenberg
Brooke Miller
Gabe Neistein
Max Nussenbaum
Noah Ostheimer
Emily Rosberg
Julie Rosenbaum
Molly Rott
Haley Sakwa
Jeremy Sasson
Sam Woll
Jordan Weiss
Marshall Symons
Lauren Sofen
Jacob Smith
Zack Sklar
Melissa Sherman
Rachel Loebl Serman
Jonathan Schwartz
