36 Under 36: Brooke Bendix

Brooke Bendix, LMSW, 32, of Royal Oak is a psychotherapist and owner of Michigan Family Therapy PLLC in Farmington Hills. In addition to her private practice, she created a group for adolescent girls that addresses bullying, relational aggression and promotes positive self-esteem — issues young girls face in today’s society. Brooke is attempting to secure grant funding from the Jewish Women’s Foundation to develop additional groups in schools and synagogues. Since moving back to Detroit, the University of Chicago graduate has been devoted to volunteering as well as building her business. As a NEXTGen Detroit board director, Brooke plans events that create opportunities to foster young women’s leadership and development. Actively involved in the growth of The Well since its inception, she co-chairs its monthly Rosh Chodesh group. Brooke also teaches at Temple Israel’s Monday Night School and to fifth-graders at the Temple Beth El Sunday School.