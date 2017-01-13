Chanukah Wonderland

Adam Rendell and Mia Rendell, 7, Erin Schwartz and Ariella Rendell, 3, all of Bloomfield Hills

Hundreds of people passed through the Sara and Morris Tugman Bais Chabad Torah Center’s Chanukah Wonderland last month to enjoy fun-filled crafts, activities, holiday foods and pure Chanukah joy.

 

 

Attendees enjoyed crowd favorites such as the world’s biggest dreidel-shaped moon-bounce, a hands-on olive-making demonstration, doughnut- and latke-making and a Chanukah Tot Town.

Avi, Gabe, 3, Atara, 1, and Deena Sher of West Bloomfield
Kelly and Eitan Nober, 4, of Farmington Hills

Hundreds of pounds of canned food from the Can-orah were collected for Yad Ezra, and Talya Berger, 11, of West Bloomfield was named the grand prize winner of the JN Chanukah art contest. She received $200.

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad in West Bloomfield stands in front of the Can-orah
