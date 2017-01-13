Hundreds of people passed through the Sara and Morris Tugman Bais Chabad Torah Center’s Chanukah Wonderland last month to enjoy fun-filled crafts, activities, holiday foods and pure Chanukah joy.

Attendees enjoyed crowd favorites such as the world’s biggest dreidel-shaped moon-bounce, a hands-on olive-making demonstration, doughnut- and latke-making and a Chanukah Tot Town.

Hundreds of pounds of canned food from the Can-orah were collected for Yad Ezra, and Talya Berger, 11, of West Bloomfield was named the grand prize winner of the JN Chanukah art contest. She received $200.