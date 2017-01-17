JCRC/AJC – new Consul General of Israel

In December, JCRC/AJC introduced the new Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Aviv Ezra, to a group of nearly 60 media professionals at its annual luncheon for Detroit media.

Ezra discussed the historic strength of the

Israel-U.S. relationship and shared his personal experiences as an Israeli diplomat in Washington, D.C., during the development of the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. He also pointed to Detroit’s and Israel’s common strengths in the arenas of technology and innovation.

For more than a decade, the annual media luncheon has brought Israel’s story to the media through Israeli dignitaries and journalists. It is part of JCRC/AJC’s ongoing work to help area reporters understand Israel and the situation in the Middle East, and to reinforce JCRC/AJC’s role as the media relations agency of the Detroit Jewish community. The program was made possible through the generous support of former JCRC officer Linda Finkel and her husband, Bob Finkel.