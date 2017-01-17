JCRC/AJC – new Consul General of Israel

Jewish Federation CEO Scott Kaufman, FOX 2 Anchor Huel Perkins, JCRC/AJC’s Beverly K. Phillips and David Kurzmann

In December, JCRC/AJC introduced the new Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Aviv Ezra, to a group of nearly 60 media professionals at its annual luncheon for Detroit media.

Ezra discussed the historic strength of the

Israel Consul General to the Midwest Aviv Ezra chats with Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley

Israel-U.S. relationship and shared his personal experiences as an Israeli diplomat in Washington, D.C., during the development of the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. He also pointed to Detroit’s and Israel’s common strengths in the arenas of technology and innovation.

Detroit Free Press: Deputy Editorial Page Editor Brian Dickerson, Metro Editor Maryann Struman, Executive Editor Robert Huschka, JRCR/AJC’s Beverly K. Phillips and Editorial Columnist Nancy Kaffer

 For more than a decade, the annual media luncheon has brought Israel’s story to the media through Israeli dignitaries and journalists. It is part of JCRC/AJC’s ongoing work to help area reporters understand Israel and the situation in the Middle East, and to reinforce JCRC/AJC’s role  as the media relations agency of the Detroit Jewish community. The program was made possible through the generous support of former JCRC officer Linda Finkel and her husband, Bob Finkel.

WDIV group: Laurie Oberman, programming director; JCRC/AJC Assistant Director Beverly K. Phillips; Devin Scillian, anchor; Marla Drutz, vice president/general manager; JCRC/AJC Executive Director David Kurzmann; and Kimberly Gill and Evrod Cassimy, both anchors

