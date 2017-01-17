Podcast: Is Trump good for American Jews and Israel?

In time for the inauguration of our 45th president this Friday, Jan. 20, the JN has produced its first podcast. Howard Lupovitch, director of Wayne State University’s Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies and a history professor, and Yael Aronoff, head of Jewish studies at Michigan State University and Michael and Elaine Serling and Friends Chair of Israel Studies, discuss Donald Trump, his relations with Israel and with American Jews.

These popular lecturers examine Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Cabinet picks (especially David Friedman as Ambassador to Israel), the American Jewish voter, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and much more.

Enjoy! We welcome your feedback. If you have a suggestion for future topics and participants, please contact Story Development Editor Keri Guten Cohen at kcohen@renmedia.us.

The podcast was engineered, moderated and edited by Erin Ben-Moche, a junior at Oakland University, who is news director of the campus radio station WXOU and a JN writer. The Detroit Jewish News appreciates working with Oakland University.