Matchmaker, MATCHMAKER

Q: How did you decide to make your adult life in Metro Detroit?

BF: I’ve been a Michigander my whole life. My friends and family play a huge role in my life and continue to ground me in my connection to the city. I am excited about all the revitalization in Detroit and am happy that my home in Ferndale is only 15 minutes from the city proper.

Q: You spend your days working for Hazon — what do they do? What do you do for them?

BF: Hazon (check out Hazon.org) is a Jewish environmental nonprofit organization leading the way in the JOFFEE world (Jewish Outdoor, Food, Farming and Environmental Education). As a program coordinator for environmental and outdoor engagement, I work to connect a wide range of age groups to the outdoors through adventure programs. I also work on our Seal of Sustainability program, which is helping six Jewish organizations and congregations become more sustainable institutions.

Q: Have you always been outdoorsy? How did that passion come about?

BF: As a child, I attended Tamarack Camps, and that’s really where my love for the outdoors began. As I got older, I realized I could turn my passion for the outdoors into a career, and I couldn’t be happier. I love connecting people to nature through my work. In my personal life, I enjoy kayaking, biking and camping.

Q: You’re a graduate of Central Michigan University. What was Jewish life like there?

BF: Growing up in West Bloomfield, my Jewish roots were and still are deep. Attending Central Michigan University opened an entirely new world for me in terms of friends, opportunities and hobbies. I was not very involved in Jewish life at CMU because, for me, this was a time of exploration and growth through different outlets on campus.

Q: What’s your favorite book and what about it moves you?

BF: On the Road by Jack Kerouac was a favorite of mine growing up. It inspired me to want to travel the country, seeing new places and people along the way. A cross-country road trip is still on my bucket list — I’m just waiting to find the right travel companion!

Q: Where would you most like to travel to that you haven’t visited?

BF: Thailand! I’ve always been interested in the culture and food. I’m hoping to travel there within the next year or two.

Q: How do you like to give back to the community/others?

BF: Through my work and personal life, I am able to combine my passion for the environment by working to create healthier and more sustainable communities by guiding organizations and congregations in their greening efforts. I also try to stay environmentally conscious in my personal life by reducing my carbon footprint as best I can.

Q: What’s your favorite Jewish holiday and why?

BF: I’ve always loved Sukkot because it is a holiday that allows people to gather together and eat a meal outside while enjoying nature. Sukkot also occurs during my favorite season and around my birthday so that was always a plus.

Q: Who is the coolest Jew?

BF: There are so many out there, but Adam Levine is pretty great so I’ll go with him.

Q: If you could add an 11th commandment, what would it be?

BF: Thou shall recycle and compost!

Q: How about a fun fact?

BF: I want to enroll in culinary school during my midlife crisis …

Note: The Well, an inclusive Jewish community-building, education and spirituality outreach initiative, features an interview with a single “nice Jewish person” each month. The Well has agreed to share its Q & As with these amazing singles with the JN.

Read more at meetyouatthewell.org



Rabbi Dan Horwitz is founding director of The Well. Want to meet Brittany? Email Rabbi Dan at dan@meetyouatthewell.org for an introduction.