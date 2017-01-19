New Year, New You

Introducing our newest column, where you can find advice on incorporating healthy eating into your lifestyle.

The year 2016 has come and gone, and we now embark on a glimmering New Year in 2017. Did you set health and wellness goals or resolutions in 2016? Do you even remember what they were?

Did you stick to them?

So often, we set lofty, unrealistic intentions and place daunting responsibilities on ourselves in the new year. We soon realize that our goals were impractical for our lifestyle, and we obliterate them altogether.

Sound familiar? It may be time to readjust your desires.

In 2017, I challenge you to simplify your life and set just one single, solitary goal. Not three, not six — just one sound, sustainable, achievable goal that you will have success with.

Stuck on which one to choose?

Here is my advice on setting your goal for a happy and healthy new year:

Start by brainstorming a complete list of your health and wellness challenges on a piece of paper or in a journal. Write down all the objectives you have in your brain, such as exercising regularly, gaining lean muscle, practicing mindfulness, disconnecting from technology or relieving stress. Then, circle the one that seems most imperative to you now.

Once you have arrived at your goal, write it large and bold on a piece of paper and place it in a prominent location in your home, office, car, phone or on a vision board. This will be a constant reminder for you every single day.

Make your goal a S.M.A.R.T goal. Goals should be Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely. Outline specific strategies you will use to accomplish your goal, set a timeline and determine ways in which you can personally measure your own successes.

Keep a daily diary, journal or log that records the actions or activities you are taking to meet your health and fitness goals. Invest in technology to help you if needed, such as a Fitbit, or using an app such as My Fitness Pal (it’s free) to track your diet and exercise.

Share your objectives with someone who supports and motivates you. This could be a spouse or significant other, a friend, a co-worker or even your children. They may have similar goals, and working together to meet them makes for a more exciting path to success.

Create a Pinterest board that helps to support your health and wellness journey. Find inspiring quotes, recipes, fitness programs, role models and any other images that spark your interest and keep you connected to your mission. •

STACY’S SWAPS

This is where you can look each month to find hands-on tips for eating what you love in a more healthful way:

• Most restaurants offer grilled chicken in addition to breaded or fried chicken. If your favorite fast-food meal has breaded chicken, ask if you can swap it for a grilled chicken breast.

• Avoid menu items with words like “crispy,” “loaded,” “smothered,” “supreme,” “grande” or “fried.” These are typically laden in oil, loaded with cheese/bacon/sour cream, covered in a fatty sauce or an oversized portion.

• Order your favorite sandwich as a lettuce wrap or your burrito as a bowl to cut calories and refined carbohydrates. You can also turn your sandwich into a salad, as long as you don’t load up on dressing, cheese and fried toppings.

• Choose dishes that have a balance of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats.

• Replace cheese, sour cream or mayo with avocado or guacamole for a creamy texture and a boost of healthy fat.

• Opt for smaller meal options or ask for a box to split your meal in half in advance — appetizer portions work well, too.

• Limit the consumption of bread or tortilla chips before a meal: Ask for raw veggies to dip in guacamole or salsa rather than chips.

Stacy Goldberg, MPH, RN, BSN, is a nationally recognized nutritional consultant, registered nurse and the CEO and founder of Savorfull (savorfull.com), a Detroit-based e-commerce company that sources nutritionist-approved healthy, allergen-friendly foods and provides nutrition-consulting services. Savorfull is part of the Quicken Loans Family of Companies.