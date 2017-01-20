Nutrition At The Door – New company can help you get healthy in the new year

Necessity is the mother of invention. And Peter Nagle’s need to find a healthy meal plan to lose weight led him to the formation last year of his meal home delivery company, Doorstep Nutrition.

“I know just as much as anyone that it is incredibly hard to lose weight, eat healthy and get in shape,” the 25-year-old Nagle said. “At the time I graduated Seaholm High School in Birmingham, I weighed 415 pounds. I tried everything from multiple workouts a day to extremely calorie-restrictive diets in hopes to lose weight, but nothing worked.

“With planned meals, I was able to finally start shedding some of my weight,” he said. “Fast forward three years, and I was able to realize my goal of playing college football and was down more than 100 pounds.”

Then, after winning the Lifetime Fitness national weight-loss challenge last year by eating his own healthy meals, he knew he was on to something.

“I won $10,000 and put that immediately into my business idea — that’s when Doorstep Nutrition prepared meal service was born,” Nagle said.

“Family and friends saw my success and wanted to try it. Every plan Doorstep Nutrition offers has been used by me to ensure effectiveness and to best reach the intended goal.”

Doorstep Nutrition’s meals are made fresh with high-quality ingredients that are GMO-, hormone- and steroid-free. The meals that vary weekly use only unsaturated fats high in omega-3 and omega-6, with ingredients like salmon, avocado, olive oil, seeds and nuts. Proteins include lean beef, chicken and fish; vegetables and grains vary with each meal. All-organic and dairy- or gluten-free options are available to comply with any and all diet restrictions.

“We are currently able to deliver to a 20-mile radius around West Bloomfield. In the near future, we are looking forward to being able to reach more clients by overnight shipping,” Nagle said.

Custom Meal Plans

For about $130 per week, Doorstep Nutrition offers four main meal plans: Active Lifestyle, Athlete Plan, Focused Weight Loss and Weight Loss. Work with a representative to customize meals for your personal weight and fitness goals.

Depending on what meal options you choose (breakfast and lunch, or lunch and dinner), they will be delivered every Sunday and Wednesday evening to ensure the highest quality and freshness; meals are never frozen.

Customer Jane Withers said, “I truly believe what Peter is doing is the gold-standard experience. The food is delicious and Peter supports you every step of the way to handcraft a program based on your unique and personal weight goals and diet needs.”

Nagle said, “Doorstep Nutrition is my life’s passion. I can say with full confidence, because of my own dramatic weight loss, that this program works great and is incredibly easy to follow. I want to help everyone searching for a solution to being healthy by sharing what I learned from my own journey.”

Susan Peck Special to the Jewish News

For more information or to order

Doorstep Nutrition, email contact@doorstepnutreition.com

or call (248) 909-1817. Also contact by message on its

Facebook page.