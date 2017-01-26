Fashion Forward

Metro Detroit and Detroit proper are meccas for culture — museums, restaurants, boutiques and more. And like all cities that offer a thriving nucleus, our communities are magnets for cool people — and cool fashion.

The JN is thrilled to debut our newest column, highlighting the many styles we see walking down neighborhood streets, dining in bistros, shopping at malls and doing all the things we do.

We’ve tapped fashionista-at-large Jodi Feld to consider her camera an extra limb and use her eagle eye to zero in on everyday folks she considers interesting or stylish, and profile them here once a month.

For her first column, Jodi interviews Jodi. We thought our readers would like to get to know the person behind the camera — look out for her on the streets!

Full name: Jodi Feld

City of residence: Bloomfield Hills

Profession: “Retired” high school English teacher, stay-at-home mom and fashion lover

What are you wearing: I’m wearing a black ribbed turtleneck from the Gap, a leather skirt I found on major sale at Banana Republic a few years back (it’s one of my favorites — so classic!) and a pair of OTK boots from DSW (I’ve worn them way more than I anticipated).

How would you describe your look: Well-rounded! I think I’m attracted to all sorts of styles — trendy, classic, preppy, rocker chic, boho, etc. — therefore, I try to incorporate lots of different pieces and looks into my closet. I love to shop a good sale, but I also value a timeless piece of clothing that’s a bit more costly and will wear a lot longer. Right now, I’m obsessing over off-the-shoulder sweaters, simple chokers and a great, stylish boot that is also weather-proof because, well, Michigan.

Who is your style icon or what inspires you: My style icon has forever been Sarah Jessica Parker — I still swoon thinking about Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe on Sex and the City! But nowadays I get most of my fashion inspiration from the fashion bloggers I follow on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. My favorite blog is the Mom Edit. That team does a great job mixing up mommy style with some sexy, on-trend pieces.

Something no one knows about you or would be surprised to learn: Maybe that I have two different colored eyes or that I took a floral-arranging class in college, yet the only thing I can remember is to cut flowers on an angle? I guess I don’t really have any skeletons in my closet, only clothes — and shoes, lots and lots of shoes. •

By Jodi Feld, Columnist