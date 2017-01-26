Two trunk shows highlighting the Israeli designer head to Metro Detroit

Berta is one of the top bridal brands in the world right now,” says Hanna Abboud, owner of L’Amour Bridal in Novi. “Her gowns are for the bride who wants to be really fashion forward.”

Abboud, who opened her bridal shop last year with the intention of becoming the trend-setting destination, jumped at the chance to carry the gowns by Israeli bridal and couture designer Berta Balilti, whose creations are sought after for their exquisite detailing and body-hugging yet elegant silhouettes.

Before last year, brides had to travel to New York, Chicago and beyond for the chance to try on one of the confections; now, Abboud’s shop is one of only two in Michigan that carry Berta Bridal.

In December 2016, the design house introduced a new collection called Muse. “The line is perfect for us,” says Abboud, whose boutique will host a trunk show in February. “It’s a lower price point than the couture line, but still has all the design elements that distinguish her gowns. I like that her designs are a little more sexy, but still somewhat demure. They are form-fitting, but they hold you in in all the right places.”

Berta Bridal’s couture line is offered exclusively in Michigan at Alessandra Couture, a two-year-old boutique in Birmingham that will host a trunk show in March.

“We just started carrying the collection in October,” says Theya Fosset, co-owner of the shop. “It’s very diverse, but has a very specific aesthetic and always high-quality.”

Lynne Konstantin

Arts & Life Editor