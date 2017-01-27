The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day today, which will include a docent-led tour at 1 p.m. To commemorate the victims of the Holocaust, Jan. 27 was designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.

At a special ceremony taking place at 2 p.m., Dr. Guy Stern, director of the International Institute of the Righteous at the HMC, will receive the French Knight of the Legion of Honor medal. Presented by the French Consul General, the award was created by Napoleon in 1802 and is the highest honor the country can bestow upon those who achieved remarkable deeds for France. Dr. Stern is being honored for his role in liberating the country during World War II.

“I am truly honored and touched to be receiving the Legion of Honor medal,” Stern said. “For many years now, I have been dedicated to teaching others about my experiences during the war as well as detailing the atrocities that took place during the Holocaust. This ceremony surely will be one of the most memorable moments of my life.”

During the event, Stern will speak about his service in a special military intelligence unit of the U.S. Armed Forces in France during World War II called The Ritchie Boys. This event is free to members or with museum admission.

The program is supported by the David Horodoker Organization. For details, call (248) 553-2400.