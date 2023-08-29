The team has raised millions of dollars over the years, leading to hundreds of wishes granted for Make-A-Wish children.
“We’ve had enough hurt in our lives already, so the next time you see a kid with cancer or even someone who looks a little different, try a smile — we could use it.”
Those were the words of Alexandra Graham — spoken in a public service announcement as part of her wish granted by Make-A-Wish Michigan — shortly before she died of bone cancer in 1999 at the age of 17 following a courageous battle.
At Alex’s funeral, her family requested that instead of flowers or tributes, people do a good deed in her memory. This year marked a quarter century of doing good deeds in Alex’s memory.
Team Alex, the team of difference-making cyclists formed to advance her wish and support wish-granting, celebrated its 25th anniversary from July 28-30 in the 2023 Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour, Make-A-Wish Michigan’s top annual fundraiser.
Team Alex raised more than $360,000 this year, helping to grant more transformational wishes to Michigan children with critical illnesses.
This year’s 300-mile, three-day trek started in Marshall at the Eaton Proving Grounds, with stops in Holland, Kalamazoo and then back to Marshall. The 25th anniversary celebrations for Team Alex included a pizza party and cake. It was also the 25th anniversary for Team Alex’s captain, Beth Brandvain.
The WAM Bicycle Tour as a whole saw 320 people ride this year. Eighty of those riders were on Team Alex.
“Alex inspired so many people. There are people who knew Alex who are on the ride and people who didn’t know her but just want to be a part of this,” said Susie Graham, Alex’s mother. “I personally cannot believe it’s still going on for 25 years. There’s just so many wonderful people on the team. It’s unbelievable.”
This year was also the 25th anniversary of Alex’s Wish, another fundraising effort started in Alex Graham’s memory, for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of South Oakland County. The relay took place at the Detroit Zoo, with Alex’s Wish raising nearly $50,000 this year.
Susie, who says Alex would be “totally” impressed about the 25-year landmark, is proud of the millions of dollars raised and hundreds of wishes granted for Make-A-Wish children over the years in her daughter’s memory.
“I say this to the team over and over again, if they were to stop tomorrow, dayenu, it would be enough,” Graham said. “It’s unbelievable, the attention paid to her. And the respect paid to her, and our family is just amazing. Everybody’s keeping her memory alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.