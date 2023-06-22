A Mural for Idan

New rainbow-inspired mural in Oak Park celebrates the life of a man devoted to dogs.

This is a story of heartbreak and beauty set in Oak Park, Michigan, population 29,322, where everyone mentioned is a resident or has another connection to the city. Grieving parents, a noted artist, caring officials and volunteers, and even this writer, were brought together to see a tragedy transformed into something uplifting.

Mark and Aviva Phillips, their two rescue dogs and a few select humans, including Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan, gathered on the afternoon of May 25 for an early look at Joey Salamon’s just-completed mural. His bright artwork, bookended by two stylized dog heads, will highlight the city’s soon-to-open dog park, Oak Park & Bark.

Salamon spray-painted his colorful design on the back of a brick commercial building on Capital Street. But the vibrant mural is more than simply captivating for the Phillips family. Mark and Aviva commissioned the mural to serve as a memorial honoring the late Idan Phillips, their beloved son. He was also a cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Idan, a 2000 Berkley High School graduate, died at age 39 on Dec. 29, 2021, a few days after having a stroke. The subject of the mural is appropriate because Idan was completely devoted to dogs. His parents now care for Idan’s Reilly, in addition to their own dog, Zippy.

“You have no idea how full my heart is,” said Mark, a member of the Dog Park Committee for his city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. He was jubilant about seeing the mural, following months of anticipating Salamon’s sketch painted on a 50-foot-long space. Mark said he and Aviva appreciate getting the city approvals that were required to start the mural.

Celebrating Idan’s Life

Idan was the youngest of three brothers born on the kibbutz where their parents met in northern Israel, in the western Galilee region. London-born Mark Phillips and Detroiter Aviva Schiff were married on Lag b’Omer 1977 at Kibbutz Adamit. In 1986, planning to take a year off, Mark and Aviva moved to north Oak Park with their sons Segev, Roey and Idan in tow. They chose a rental home not far from Aviva’s now deceased parents, Sara and Bernie Schiff, of Huntington Woods. The Phillips family decided to stay. Today, Mark and Aviva enjoy hosting gatherings in the home they purchased in 1990, frequently welcoming fellow members of Congregation Beth Shalom and the progressive Zionist group, Ameinu Detroit.

Aviva remembered Idan as a child, when “all the ducks and geese would come to him” at the Greenfield Village pond in Dearborn. “They’d fly away when other people came,” she said. “Pretty much all his life, not only did he love animals, they loved him.”

After the “celebration of life” held in Idan’s honor at Beth Shalom in late December 2021, Mark and Aviva decided to do “something” in Idan’s honor at the city’s proposed dog park.

“We started up a GoFundMe [crowd-sourcing fundraiser] maybe a year after Idan passed away,” Aviva said. “We thought maybe we would purchase a shelter or a bench.”

Idan was employed in Madison Heights at Animal Welfare Society (AWS) of Southeastern Michigan, where he originally started as a volunteer. AWS wrote a note about missing Idan at the shelter on his GoFundMe site, adding: “We are happy to donate to this great cause. Rest in Peace, Idan. We are certain you are welcoming every dog as it crosses the rainbow bridge.”

“The thing that he was most proud of was his ability to take dogs that were abused, afraid of people, and generally unadoptable and turn them into loving pets,” Aviva said. “His heart was so big, and he loved every dog, but especially the ‘broken’ ones.”

A Mural for Idan

Mark is administrator of “North Oak Park Neighbors,” a Facebook page. After stating his intention to solicit funds for his son’s memorial, Mark was intrigued to find a post from local artist Joey Salamon (joeysalamon.art). Born in Indiana and raised in Midland, Joey is an art graduate of Grand Valley State University in Allendale. His signature style, featuring “a rainbow-colored palette,” is well-suited to creating eye-catching, large-scale public murals, including two displayed in downtown Ferndale. He’s been at it for eight years, but also is skilled in fine art and illustration.

Joey’s mural commissions take him throughout Michigan and beyond, including sites in California, Arizona and Colorado. A notable installation is his “Rainbow Road” street mural (2019), celebrating LGBT pride in downtown Grand Rapids. Joey’s domestic partner, Matt Buskard, owns the expanding Bobcat Bonnie restaurant chain.

Mark was all-in to fund a mural after seeing Joey’s design for the dog park — the only drawing Joey submitted to him — around nine months ago. Mark went to the owner of Excell Snow & Turf Maintenance, a landscaping company at 11000 Capital St., to see if a mural could be painted on the back side of the building overlooking the future dog park. The owner was “more than happy to donate the blank space,” Mark said.

By September 2022, and with enough money raised, he brought his mural proposal to the Dog Park Committee. Three months later, the Beautification Committee also gave its consent. Then the proposal went before the full City Council.

“City Manager Erik Tungate has been a big fan of the mural project,” Mark said, as is McClellan. She noted in her March “Mayor’s Message” to constituents: “Joey Salamon uses lots of bright colors in an abstract design, so the mural radiates happiness and positivity.”

On Feb. 6, the city of Oak Park approved the project for the dog park. That prompted a Facebook post from Idan’s brother, Roey: “To be able to physically express the joy Idan brought to this world means so much to me and my family [including his wife, Bridget Cooney]. My dogs Stormie and Rebel look forward to taking selfies in front of the mural.”

Brother Segev’s comments included: “The mural is beautiful but seeing it is bittersweet. No one would have loved it more than Idan, and he isn’t here to see it.”

Aviva said the larger Phillips family from Illinois, Ohio and Georgia will come together in October for the unveiling of a plaque for Idan at the mural. Friends of the family will be invited as well.

“Seeing this mural beyond just the prototype drawing makes me so teary-eyed with bittersweet emotions,” said Segev’s wife, Courtney Phillips, on Facebook, also giving thanks to her in-laws for “such a beautiful landmark in Idan’s community.”

“When people see the mural, I hope they will think about the beauty in the world, give their dogs an extra scratch behind the ear and tell people they love them,” Segev said. “I will forever wish I had one more chance to do so.”

Oak Park & Bark

Working with Oak Park city officials, chair Andrew Cissell and fellow volunteers on the Dog Park Committee will soon see their longtime goal realized of creating a designated dog park. With 300 votes, Oak Park & Bark was the name chosen in a city-wide contest.

Opening this summer — perhaps in July — will be a fenced-in play and exercise space for dogs with their owners on 1.75 grassy acres. The land is close to Lessenger Early Childhood Center on Albany Street. Oak Park & Bark will be open to screened, vaccinated dogs year-round, with shorter hours in winter. Residents will be charged $35 for an annual pass, entitling them to a fob to use the park. Dogs of the same size will be kept together after all enter a common “staging” (sorting) area.

According to David DeCoster, director of the Oak Park Department of Public Works, park amenities will include a dog drinking fountain outside the chain-link enclosure, a bottle-filling station and a doggy shower facility. In addition, park members will have 10 benches for sitting while watching their dog(s) and ample parking spaces. The city also plans to offer classes to dog owners on how best to enjoy the park.

Oak Park & Bark will be located at 21920 Scotia Road.