In new role, West Bloomfield native will rally Midwesterners around the vision of David Ben-Gurion.

In June, West Bloomfield native Rachel Morof joined Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) as the organization’s new associate director of development for the Midwest. She will work to engage Midwestern Jewish communities in joining a movement that supports a 21st-century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around Ben-Gurion University’s (BGU) work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev.

Morof, who is based in Chicago, previously served as development and communications manager for Northwestern University Hillel. She has a B.A. from Michigan State University and served on the board of MSU Hillel for all four of her years on campus.

By supporting an academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, A4BGU engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. This mission is rooted in the pioneering spirit of David Ben-Gurion, who envisioned that Israel’s future would be forged in the Negev.

Today, the former prime minister’s vision is manifested in the cutting-edge research carried out at BGU, resulting in scalable solutions for all of humanity in water conservation, environmental science, medical research, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and more.

“You’re following the mission of David Ben-Gurion to ensure a thriving Jewish life in the Negev,” Morof says. “Ben-Gurion University and A4BGU are helping to fulfill that mission, for not only this generation of students but also for the generations to come. Just seeing where this university was 50 years ago to now, and then to see where it can be in 50 years with that trajectory, is really intriguing to me.”

Although Morof no longer lives in the Detroit area, she remains highly involved in the local Jewish community. Fun fact: Her brother, Josh Morof, was the U.S. national Rummikub champion from 2017-2023.

Morof is drawn to the opportunity to raise awareness among an American audience for an often less-

discussed region of Israel, explaining that she has “a sweet spot for those areas in Israel that don’t get as much attention or visits.

“When all my friends were going to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, I wanted to go somewhere different,” says Morof, who completed an Onward Israel summer internship in the northern city of Haifa.

She first visited Israel in 2014 through Detroit’s BBYO chapter. The day before the group landed in Israel, Hamas kidnapped three teenage boys in what spurred a 50-day conflict that summer. Rather than traveling around the country, Morof’s group needed to initially stay in northern Israel for two weeks.

“It really opened my mind to the reality for everyone who lives in Israel,” she says. “When we eventually got to visit the south, we saw that this is the nature of people’s day-to-day lives, of having rockets over their heads. It made me want to learn more about why people are here, and what they’re doing to be innovative and to change the landscape on water research and technology and innovation.”

In that way, Morof has come full circle through her new position. She says she is eager “to share why A4BGU would be meaningful to you, that giving back can go a long way, and to offer the opportunity to join this movement of being an innovator in the Negev.”

Rachel Morof can be reached at rachel@americansforbgu.org.