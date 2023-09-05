September offers plenty of opportunities to do a mitzvah.
Fall is in the air! As you set your intentions for the new year, please consider making a commitment to focus on our community more than you may have before. So many people can benefit from a helping hand, a kind word or a fresh start. You can be just that to countless local individuals and groups.
The Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America – Michigan Chapter is seeking dedicated volunteers to serve on their board of directors. The mission of AAFA-MI is to improve the quality of life for all those affected by asthma and allergic diseases through education, training and advocacy. This is the state’s only asthma and allergy nonprofit dedicated to these issues. This is a small but mighty organization that relies on volunteers to help support, fundraise, and manage operational and programming activities. AAFA-MI Board members typically spend less than 10 hours a month in volunteer hours to support the organization. There are no monetary requirements; however, members do make periodic, optional donations. To find out more, contact Kathleen Slonager at (248) 406-4254 or aafamich@sbcglobal.net.
The Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation empowers the youth athletic community by promoting mental well-being and suicide prevention. As a charity partner for the upcoming Ann Arbor Probility Race on Oct. 1, the MJRF will need volunteers to help with the water stations, as well as be positioned along the race to offer support and encouragement to participants. To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/MI/AnnArbor/TheAnnArborMarathon. To learn more about the MJRF, visit https://mjrfoundation.org.
Join The Cleanup Club, Walking Lightly and Sitara Bird for a community cleanup and meditation in Ferndale on Sept. 17 from 9:45-11:45 a.m. Volunteers will clean up the surrounding Ferndale neighborhood and then head to the nearby park for a meditation guided by Sitara Bird. Coffee will kindly be provided by Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters, so bring a coffee cup along for a pour! Visit www.thecleanupclub.org/events/ferndale-cleanup-9-17-23 to sign up.
Point of Pride helps trans folks across the country feel seen and supported through access to life-saving health and wellness services. Their letter-writing program allows volunteers to write handwritten notes of affirmation for trans youth and adults to be included with the donations of chest binders and femme shapewear given to those who need it. Point of Pride shares these tips on what to write: share a positive experience from your own past, speak from the heart and let the recipient know they are valid and valued. To learn more, visit www.pointofpride.org/letter-writing.
The American Lung Association in Michigan’s LUNG FORCE Walk takes place at the Detroit Zoo on Oct. 1. The LUNG FORCE Walk provides critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities. It takes dozens of hardworking and energetic volunteers to make every step count. Volunteers can register as individuals, join an existing team or register as a group by forming a team. Student and other youth volunteers are also welcome to volunteer with an adult. To sign up as a LUNG FORCE Walk volunteer, visit LungForceDetroit.org.
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries holds a prominent position as one of the nation’s largest providers in the battle against homelessness and substance abuse. The organization diligently fulfills its mission by offering hope and support to homeless men, women and children within the community. It is the service of the many dedicated, caring volunteers who donate their time assisting and supporting the programs of DRMM that allows them to give hope and make a difference. The organization has a need for skilled trade volunteers in the areas of painting, landscaping and maintenance. Contact Alecia Rolland, volunteer coordinator, at (313) 993-4700 or arolland@drmm.org for more information.
First Step is a nonprofit agency providing comprehensive services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Wayne County. Currently, First Step is looking for volunteers available during business hours for donation sorting, child nurturing and gardening. They take group volunteers, as well, with projects being determined by the group’s interests and organization’s needs. To sign up, visit www.firststep-mi.org/getinvolved.
If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.
