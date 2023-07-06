School is out and summer has officially begun!

Perhaps your children are at camp or your company offers Summer Fridays; either way, you’ve found yourself with newfound time on your hands. Volunteering is the perfect way to fill that gap. You can spend time outdoors helping on a farm or cool off in the air conditioning while supporting adult artists with special needs. However you choose, get out there and try something new!

The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to engage members of the Michigan community in sustainable agriculture. Based in Detroit’s North End, volunteers are welcome every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 7432 Brush St. There is no need to sign up in advance; volunteers can show up whenever they want and stay for as long as they want. Duties include anything from harvesting crops for their free community market to general farm maintenance: weeding, mulching, pruning, trellising, etc. All ages, abilities and group sizes are welcome. MUFI is happy to schedule volunteer events outside of Saturday with groups or individuals. For anyone interested, just send an email to support@miufi.org.

Create a virtual food drive for Forgotten Harvest! With a little information from you, Forgotten Harvest can help create a giving webpage that can be shared with those who would like to donate. This is a great option for anyone who wants to give back without leaving the comfort of their couch. To learn more, contact Mary at mmoorebutler@forgottenharvest.org.

Friendship Circle’s Soul Studio is a supported art studio and gallery for adult artists with special needs that helps participants to develop independence and confidence through creative expression. Soul Studio volunteers assist with projects and give one-on-one assistance and/or companionship to artists. Volunteer hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. To learn more, contact Mendel at (248) 489-6376 or mendel@friendshipcircle.org.

Samaritas, the state’s largest foster care and adoption organization with a full suite of family preservation programs, needs your help to set students up for success in the upcoming school year. By donating backpacks and school supplies for students in the foster care systems, immigrant families and children facing challenging circumstances, we can ensure they all have the resources necessary to thrive in and out of the classroom. From July 14 to Aug. 1, Samaritas needs to collect 600 backpacks in southeast Michigan for their Foster Care, Affordable Living and New Americans programs. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Samaritas’ main office at 8131 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit. To coordinate drop off, contact Kayla Park at kpark@samaritas.org.

Crossroads of Michigan is a social service outreach agency with two locations in Detroit, supporting the community by providing emergency assistance, advocacy and counseling to anyone in need. Crossroads has several active volunteer opportunities to help the community, including Community Resource Navigator and Sunday Soup Kitchen. Community Resource Navigator is a recurring weekday role from either 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 12:30-4 p.m. Crossroads is seeking volunteers who are interested in coming in for one shift (or more!) per week. Volunteers must be welcoming, empathetic, understanding and able to deal with a wide range of people. During a session, volunteers will meet with clients to identify and assist with a variety of needs, including providing emergency assistance to clients experiencing poverty and/or housing insecurity to contribute toward stability.

Groups of 20-40 volunteers can sponsor a Sunday Soup Kitchen by providing the funding or purchasing food themselves for that Sunday. From there, they prepare the food in their commercial kitchen with the help of Crossroads’ Soup Kitchen director and managers, greeting community members, distributing food and beverages and other tasks as needed for that Sunday. Crossroads typically serves 400+ meals every Sunday. To find out more, contact Sam Miners at

sminers@crossroadsofmichigan.org.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.