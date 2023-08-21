Custom Rosh Hashanah Gift Baskets

Basket of Smiles creates one-of-a-kind gift baskets for all occasions.
In the late 1970s, Metro Detroit native Pamela Cohen and her husband, Donald Cohen, left Michigan for Arizona to finish their schooling. With no family in the area, Pamela struggled with sending meaningful gifts via mail.
She began by taking the usual route — sending a check with a card — but soon realized her gifts didn’t have the personal touch of giving a thoughtful gift in person.
“I just didn’t think the words were enough,” recalls Cohen, now owner of Basket of Smiles.
Tapping into her creative side, she began sending money trees and boxes that open up to spring out money. For 17 years, Cohen followed this gift-giving pattern with a twist before returning to live in Farmington Hills.
Family and friends quickly realized Cohen, now 68, had a talent for creating unusual gifts. In the 1990s, they encouraged her to make gift baskets for anniversaries, parties and more.
Cohen, who worked as a catastrophic medical claims injury adjuster, found relief in this hobby, which served as an escape from what was an often difficult and emotional job.
“I found a lot of joy in it,” explains Cohen, who was long affiliated with Congregation Shaarey Zedek. “It was a big stress reliever.”
Creating Smiles One Basket At A Time
Following her recent retirement, Cohen decided to take her passion to the next level.
As a lifelong creative who studied journalism and created Halloween costumes for her daughter, Emily Cohen, opening a creative business felt like a natural transition.
Pamela Cohen knew she wanted to share her gift baskets with the world. So, in January of this year, she launched Basket of Smiles, a one-stop shop for custom gift baskets that span everything from themed to holiday to welcome baskets.
No two baskets are exactly alike. Depending on the customer’s needs, Cohen will create a one-of-a-kind gift basket that has everything they need for their special occasion.
Cohen built up the business on Etsy and eventually transitioned to her own website, which was designed by her daughter. There, customers can place orders for just about any celebration, the latest of which includes a gift basket for Rosh Hashanah.
“You can never get really good Jewish holiday baskets out there,” Cohen says. “I love the Jewish holidays, and I think there’s a need for [Rosh Hashanah] baskets.”
In the Rosh Hashanah basket, which costs $94.95, customers can find a range of apple and honey-themed goods, including Amish apple butter, honey tea and honey candies.
Orders for the Rosh Hashanah basket can be placed through Aug. 31 for on-time delivery.
More Than Just Words
While Cohen calls her business primarily a “word-of-mouth” business, traction is quickly picking up. She ships within the continental United States and creates each gift basket herself.
“I want to make them as customized as I can,” she says of the gift baskets, which each come with a butterfly on them, a sign of “good things” to come, Cohen explains.
For each basket, Cohen will gather the appropriate items and arrange them, while also decorating the basket itself.
Her slogan — “when words aren’t enough” — serves as the backbone of the creative process. Ultimately, she wants to help people express themselves through meaningful gifts that go beyond cards or assembly-line gifts.
“You just hope someone is going to love it as much as you love it,” she says.
Each gift basket, Cohen explains, isn’t coming from Basket of Smiles, but from the person who ordered it.
“They’re going to look at their basket and say, ‘Anne thought of me,’” she says as an example.
Over the coming months, Cohen wants to grow her business to become a go-to destination for custom gift baskets both within the local community and beyond.
“I’m a creative person and I want to be able to share my creativity with the world,” she says. “If I can reach anybody and it makes them smile, that’s my intention.”
