After 15 years, Tilly Shemer steps down as executive director of Michigan Hillel.
On her first day as executive director of University of Michigan Hillel, Tilly Shemer was nervous but excited.
In the three years prior, she had served as associate director, and she now had big shoes to fill as she sat at the desk of former executive director Michael Brooks, who had held the role for more than three decades.
“It was a dream come true,” explains Shemer, who worked at Michigan Hillel since 2008, transitioning into the role of executive director at the start of 2012.
Now, after 15 years of service, Shemer is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity as senior vice president of Wellspring at the Shalom Hartman Institute North America, where she will start in October and remain close to the global Hillel community.
Making Waves
When she first took on the executive director role, Shemer was the only female executive director in the Hillel movement leading a Hillel of this size.
“I would really notice when I was the only woman among my male peers,” she says. “I felt a responsibility to mentor female professionals, advocate for better national family leave policies to attract women to work in Hillel and host a Women’s Lunch at Hillel’s Global Assembly of professionals.”
Yet, for Shemer, it was a source of inspiration. Support around her was strong. From staff to students to partners and Hillel International, she recalls stepping into the new role as a “natural transition.” It allowed her to think about the various areas of the organization and how they could work together in support of the students and mission.
“Working with these students was an incredible opportunity to dive into the challenges and opportunities of being a Jewish leader today,” Shemer says. “We would explore big issues facing the broader Jewish world or opportunities on campus to further our outreach or deepen our impact or respond to a challenge.”
Finding Home
Still, Shemer never antici-pated building a career focused on the Jewish community.
“If you would have told me as a freshman in college that I would come to lead one of the strongest Hillels in the country, I would have laughed at you and asked, ‘What’s Hillel?’” she recalls.
It was only when Shemer gave Hillel a chance as a student herself at York University in Toronto, where she was born and raised, that she saw how meaningful the work could be. Her first-ever trip to Israel during her junior year of college also didn’t hurt.
“I pursued this career because I could invest my time, energy, knowledge and passion into helping young people discover what being Jewish, finding Jewish community and exploring Jewish values meant to them during this incredibly formative time of being a college student,” she says. “To me, that is the most meaningful work that I can do.”
With her education focused on environmental studies, Shemer also discovered that Hillel could allow her to work as both a Jewish professional and with an organization that had groups that cared about the environment and social justice issues.
The conclusion was simple. “Hillel felt like the right home for me,” Shemer says.
Setting a Vision
Shemer began her career with Hillel of Greater Toronto (now Hillel Ontario) in 2003 as director of Israel affairs. Through a colleague, she met Michael Brooks from Michigan Hillel and embarked on a journey to grow with the organization into the next executive director.
“When I first arrived at Michigan, my focus was to work with student groups to really get to know the student-centered approach of this Hillel,” Shemer recalls.
As she continued to grow her career with the organization, her focus shifted to setting — and upholding — the vision for Michigan Hillel. This included supervising senior staff and maintaining relationships with a broad spectrum of partners and stakeholders.
“Over my time at Michigan Hillel, we nearly doubled the budget and tripled our endowment,” Shemer says. “This enabled us to build out our staff team in targeted areas.”
Michigan Hillel began to offer its own Hillel trip to Israel for campus leaders, seeking to instill in them a greater compassion for the complexities of Israel.
The organization also launched new wellness programs under Shemer’s leadership, as well as career-focused groups for pre-med, pre-law and business students.
Still, some things remained unchanged, including the warm and welcoming communal space for Shabbat and holidays, student-led groups that allowed students to discover their communities and delivering chicken soup to sick students.
Next Steps
Looking back on her vibrant career and time at Michigan Hillel, Shemer says she feels truly proud of the work that was done by staff, students and supporters.
As she leads the organization through mid-September before transitioning to her new role at Shalom Hartman Institute North America, Shemer will be saying her goodbyes and thank yous.
She’s also raising money for the Tilly Shemer Leadership Fund, an endowment that will invest in students’ and young professionals’ growth and leadership through immersive learning experiences.
“I’ve loved the staff that I’ve gotten to work with, and I feel really proud that we’ve been able to grow the team to better meet our students’ needs,” Shemer says. “I’ve always appreciated having a front row seat to watch our students grow during their four undergraduate years on campus.”
