The Technion Honorary Fellowship is given in honor of lifelong devotion and support of the Technion, Israel and education.
Franklin residents Cathy and James Deutchman are longtime supporters of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.
As a third-generation supporter herself, Cathy Deutchman (née Brody) was preceded by her parents, Rhea and Robert Brody, and her grandparents, Anna and Samuel Brody, as critical supporters of the cutting-edge Israel institution.
Now, the Deutchmans have received one of the highest honors awarded by the institution as they were given an Honorary Fellowship at a Technion Board of Directors meeting on June 11 at the Technion in Israel.
The Deutchmans were joined by their children, Andrew Deutchman and Cara Peterson, who are ready to become the family’s fourth generation of supporters.
The Technion Honorary Fellowship is given in honor of lifelong devotion and support of the Technion, Israel and education, with the Deutchmans also given the prestigious honor for furthering a multigenerational legacy of support for the Technion. They’ve also played an essential role in leading the American Technion Society at both local and national levels.
Advancing Israel
Technion is among the world’s top 10 science and research universities. Its mission includes advancing the State of Israel and all of humankind with essential research in engineering, physics and cybersecurity, among other programs.
“It’s a huge honor to continue my family’s long tradition of devotion to the Technion,” Cathy Deutchman, 72, and a retired educator, explains. “I’ve worked really hard for the Technion; my husband has worked really hard for the Technion, and my parents and grandparents.”
Cathy Deutchman’s grandparents, Anna and Samuel Brody, established the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Building at the Technion. Her parents, meanwhile, were active supporters, and her father, Robert Brody, served as the American Technion Society Detroit chapter president from 1962 to 1968.
James Deutchman, 74, a real estate developer, has a different story of how he got involved.
Before marrying his wife, he was a Navy officer stationed in the Mediterranean during the Vietnam war. He received an opportunity to leave the ship for a short period of time and meet his fiancee and her parents in Israel.
Naturally, while in Israel, the Brodys were focused on the Technion.
While meeting at the institution, James Deutchman visited a lab doing experiments in armaments — which he specialized in as a Navy officer — and the Israeli faculty at the Technion were interested in learning about Deutchman’s background.
“I was a gunnery officer on a big ship, and we were using guided bombs in combat,” he recalls. “Amazingly, they were working on the same sort of item that they were just beginning to use.”
The chance encounter was nearly 50 years ago, but it solidified James Deutchman’s passion and curiosity for the efforts of the Technion that, when joined with his wife’s legacy, made the Deutchmans avid and devoted supporters of the Israel institution.
Building a Future
Next year, the university will celebrate 100 years of operation since opening its doors in 1924.
The Deutchmans’ gifts to the university help guarantee that generations of students to come will enjoy the same quality of leadership, education and grounds as students had before them.
Their gifts include the Cathy and James Deutchman Endowment for the Technion Maintenance Fund, which is aimed at maintaining the physical beauty of the campus, along with enhancing and upgrading its buildings and facilities.
They also include an endowment for a children’s playground named for Rhea and Robert Brody, and past funds have included support for students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Cathy and James Deutchman have served as presidents of the local chapter of Technion, with Cathy Deutchman serving as immediate past president and James Deutchman as president in the 1980s.
They’ve also both served on the American Technion Society National Board, where James Deutchman is now an emeritus director and Cathy Deutchman chairs the Programs Committee. In June 2022, she co-led the Women of American Technion Society Mission to Israel.
Cathy and James Deutchman have each served on the Technion Board of Governors, as well.
In addition to their support for Technion, the Deutchmans are very active at their synagogue, Temple Beth El, where James Deutchman is a past president. They also support Detroit Historical Society, Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy of Michigan, music programs for patients with dementia, Ohio State University and University of Michigan.
“To me, the Technion is how Israel will survive,” Cathy Deutchman says. “That’s why we continue to support Technion; we need Technion to survive.”
