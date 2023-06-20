Girl Scouts learned about the Holocaust, received the Stop Hate patch, painted rocks to take home with stop hate messages, and learned they can play an important part in stopping hate.

The Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan Religious Relationship Committee joined with Temple Israel in West Bloomfield to create a “My Promise, My Faith” program for Girl Scouts to learn more about the Jewish faith. It was exciting for me to share my religious home, Temple Israel, with the Girl Scouts and their mothers.

Registration began at 10:30, where every Girl Scout and their mother and temple volunteers were given a T-shirt by Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, owner of Skinny Tees.

At 11 a.m., Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny invited everyone into the main sanctuary, where she opened the Ark and taught everyone the history of Torah scrolls. Rabbi Kaluzny explained the difference between a synagogue and a temple, religious practices, why she became a rabbi and the role of women in Judaism.

I lit the Shabbat candles and explained the important role Jewish women are given to bring light to our world.

The Girl Scouts then toured the temple, with stops in the temple’s Children’s Library and mikvah, where the girls learned about ritual immersion to achieve purity.

Then everyone enjoyed lunch in Kormal Hall, hosted by Sandra Seligman, where Rabbi Kaluzny said the blessing over bread. During lunch, Aliza Plotkin led a discussion of how Girls Scout Laws mirror Jewish values. Everyone wrote their personal commitment to make the world a better place on a paper heart to take home as reminder to implement their promise.

Everyone then moved to the Korman Atrium where Rabbi Kaluzny taught us how to braid challah. She explained that we only braid bread on Shabbat. Each of the three braids has a special meaning. As woman we are asked to braid justice, truth and peace together.

Everyone brought their bread home to bake for their families. I wanted to add a very special surprise, so in each carry-home bag were the baking instructions and a container of kosher, edible gold hearts to sprinkle on top.

At 2 p.m., Emma Beech presented her Girl Scout Silver Award project: Stop Hate lessons we can learn from the Holocaust.

Girl Scouts learned about the Holocaust, received the Stop Hate patch, painted rocks to take home with stop hate messages, and learned they can play an important part in stopping hate.

I am so grateful to Temple Israel, the woman of Temple Israel; Rabbi Jen Kaluzny, Leah Shamailov, Erika Bocknek, Amy Brody, Aliza Plotkin, Claudia Lutman, Isabel Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Julie Katz, Amy Mindell, and Taylor Weintraub; the Religious Relationship Committee of SE Michigan, Sandra Seligman, Linda Schlesinger Wagner, and Vanessa Harris for giving me and my fellow Girl Scouts this amazing opportunity to meet Jewish woman and experience firsthand the Jewish faith at Temple Israel.

A project to bring this program to other area synagogues and temples, both locally and nationally, is in the works.