“We just clicked.”

For some couples, their story of finding each other is intertwined with their story of finding spirituality.

Nacha then-Shuster had grown up in Detroit and Livonia, and was working as a clinical social worker in Ann Arbor when she stumbled across the Chabad on campus and was instantly drawn in. She began learning Torah and picking up religious observance.

Meanwhile, Alan Leaf, an Oak Park native who’d attended Dewey Elementary, Clinton Middle School and Oak Park High, had a close friend who was exploring Orthodoxy. One day, his friend excitedly shared some newly discovered ideas with Alan, including mention about a book called the Talmud.

“The Talmud” — what was that?

Soon after that conversation, as Alan drove down Nine Mile Road, heading for the dry cleaners, he noticed Mishkan Israel shul and found himself swerving into the parking lot.

“I bet they have a Talmud here,” he thought.

As Alan walked inside, a man with a long beard was walking up the staircase. He immediately greeted him and asked if he needed any help.

Alan answered, “Yeah, I thought you guys might have a copy of the Talmud I could borrow and flip through?”

“Uh,” Rabbi Chaim Moshe Bergstein answered and pointed at the shelves and rows of big books. “That’s the Talmud…”

Every inch the Chabad shliach (emissary), Rabbi Bergstein added, “Do you want to come to my house for Shabbos?”

Alan did, and shared with the Bergsteins over Shabbos dinner that he was planning to move to Ann Arbor for work. They provided him with contact info for the Chabad House of Ann Arbor.

That’s where Alan and Nacha first met, at a communal Pesach meal in 1980.

Alan and Nacha started chatting, and soon he was walking her home from the Chabad house every Friday night … meeting her there for lunch … and attending classes with her.

At one of those classes, Chabad shliach Rabbi Levi Goldstein pointed out a biblical connection: “Your Jewish name is Avraham … and your middle name is Sara …”

The comment wasn’t lost on either of them.

“We just clicked,” conceded Nacha.

Before they’d met, they’d separately made plans to go to Israel and, in October 1980, they traveled to Israel together, as a couple.

“Avraham went to learn in a men-only religious yeshivah in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, and I went to this all-women seminary in Tzfat, so we had this bittersweet separation,” remembered Nacha. “We knew we needed to complete this journey and truly immerse ourselves into this transformative process in order to actualize our dream of an observant Jewish life together. Our separation was important … but it was also really hard.”

The conditions in Israel at the time were primitive at best — “very far from Farmer Jack!” — and with limited communication options at the time, the two sufficed with mailing each other aerograms or an occasional arranged phone booth conversation.

Nacha confided in her new friend, Chana Rothschild (now Finman, codirector of Jewish Ferndale) about the difficulties of the situation with Avraham, now squirreled hours away, studying in yeshivah.

Chana decided to intervene; she spoke to their Rosh Yeshivah (principal), who reached out to Avraham’s Rosh Yeshivah. They were both on the same page, agreeing that although Nacha and Avraham didn’t have much background, they’d learn the rest and grow together.

Things moved quickly after that. On April 5, 1981, Avraham and Nacha got married in Tzfat, overlooking the mountains.

This “branch” of the Leaf family started off life in Israel and stayed for nine years. In 1989, they moved back to Michigan, with their then-five young children, and soon added another two. They’ve lived in Oak Park ever since, attend Bais Chabad of North Oak Park and are now grandparents many times over, for which they’re tremendously grateful.

They’re especially proud that their son Aaron Moshe, who served in the IDF (Golani), settled in Haifa, Israel, with his wife D’vorah … as Chabad shluchim on campus! Talk about coming full circle!

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com