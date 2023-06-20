Is there anything cuter than childhood sweethearts?!

For Lindsay and Zak Mall, their moment began when they were in elementary school at Hillel Day School.

Then second-grader Lindsay Gordon was in the principal’s office — “probably in trouble for talking in class” — when in walked a third-grade boy who was after a kippah.

The second-grader, anything but shy, immediately recognized him and announced with delight, “Oh, I know you; you’re friends with my cousin!” to which the unimpressed boy replied with typical third-grade boy enthusiasm: “Yeah … so what?”

Lindsay didn’t give that interaction another thought, but apparently Zak did. He went home and announced that he’d met a blond girl in the principal’s office and was going to marry her one day!

“Maybe I was the first Jewish girl he’d met with blond hair?” Lindsay laughs now. “Who knows!?”

Their lives intersected a lot — Zak was a lifeguard at the JCC camp where Lindsay was a counselor; they grew up only a mile apart from each other, but it wasn’t until high school that they started dating. They both remembered their interaction in the principal’s office from when they were younger.

Zak’s mother remembered what she’d been told, too. “Wait, is this the blond girl you said you’re going to marry one day?”

It sure was — and Zak never doubted his third-grade prophecy for a minute … although Lindsay did!

The two were on and off for many years, but Lindsay said, “I didn’t think of him as a boyfriend … but I wanted to be with him, and we spoke every day.”

Finally, Zak sat Lindsay down and said, “You’re in denial, you love me, face it …” to which Lindsay responded with a line that they both laugh about now.

“I came up with something cheesy, something like, ‘If going out is up and not going out is down, we’d be in the stars,’ which maybe doesn’t make so much sense, but at the time I thought it was all elusive and poetic and beautiful!” Lindsay said.

Eventually Zak moved out to Arizona for work, and they spoke every day for two years until Zak finally asked her, “Why don’t you just come to Arizona?”

Lindsay was 25, the time was ripe. She flew out there. “And we’ve been together ever since.”

Zak’s third-grade prophecy was fulfilled when they married in the summer of 2010. They moved back to Farmington Hills in 2012 with their then-6-month-old baby, and they’ve lived here ever since. Now Zak works as a business consultant, and Lindsay teaches mommy-baby classes.

The family are members of Adat Shalom Synagogue and all three of their kids — Lillee, 11, Emma, 8, and Eli, 3 — are current students at Hillel, which absolutely delights their proud parents.

“Life definitely comes full circle,” reflected Lindsay. “We recently had PTA and met with some of the same teachers who taught us … Although our kids are much better students than us! None of them have been sent to the principal’s office for talking in class or to get a kippah!”

This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.