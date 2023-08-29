"We are each other’s best friends and biggest cheerleaders."
There’s a right time for everything, or so the saying goes — and sometimes that time can be sooner than you’d expect! Lisa Kaplan, for instance, was certainly not expecting to meet her bashert just hours after she’d ended a two-year relationship.
It was April 1985 when the West Bloomfield native, then 24, signed up for the B’nai Brith singles softball league in Berkley, looking to grow her circle of friends and distract herself from the pain of her recent breakup.
One player, Steve Kaplan of Southfield, immediately noticed her and was so enamored that he memorized her phone number from the sign-up sheet. He then strode over to Lisa and confidently recited her phone number.
Lisa, at first taken aback, realized he was interested and agreed to go out with him.
The following weekend, they went to a circular theater and saw Taming of the Shrew.
“It was a boring play,” Lisa recalled. “When we got out, Steve asked me how many people I thought were in the theater. Since I was bored, I had actually counted … and so had he!”
They also went to Swenson’s for ice cream, and after Lisa finished her own dish, she helped Steve finish his.
“I had no qualms about him thinking I was a pig!” laughed Lisa.
At one point during their first date, Steve did a complex card trick that relied on memory and intelligence. It impressed Lisa … but not in the way that he’d hoped.
“I told him he’s definitely not right for me because he’s too smart,” Lisa said. “I was convinced that he couldn’t be ‘the One,’ because you just don’t meet your destined one three hours after you end a relationship.”
Still, Steve was nice, and Lisa had no major reason to say no, so she kept agreeing to more dates. Soon, they were seeing each other regularly.
About seven months after they met, Steve started talking about marriage, and that made Lisa a little nervous.
“Finally, Steve told me, ‘You may miss out on your opportunity,’ and I figured I should rethink this,” Lisa laughed.
In November 1986, they tied the knot at Beth Achim.
The family has solid Detroit roots — both Steve and Lisa attended Tamarack as kids and had been involved in B’nai Brith. Lisa is a lifelong member of Hadassah, and Steve was a member of the men’s club at Temple Beth El. They knew about 50 people in common before they even met each other.
Steve earned his MBA at Wayne and his law degree from Oakland University and Detroit College of Law. Lisa attended University of Michigan and earned her bachelor’s of psychology and master’s in social work. Steve works as a West Bloomfield Township supervisor and is a retired assistant prosecuting attorney; Lisa is a social worker at Henry Ford Maplegrove Center.
Today, the couple has two adult daughters, Erin, 33, who works in college administration in Philadelphia where she lives with her husband, Michael Boxer, and Stacey, 30, a social worker who’s recently engaged to Sam Kopmar.
“Both our kids met their significant others online … It’s such a shame people aren’t joining a good old softball game in order to meet others,” Lisa mused. “It’s a different world nowadays.”
Now, 36 years (double chai!) into their marriage, Lisa said, “I couldn’t be happier. We are each other’s best friends and biggest cheerleaders … Even though I was right and he is very smart, he’s also very humble.”
The couple continued playing softball together for many years until they both had to stop because of injures — for him it was a knee, for her it was a torn labrum.
“No worries, we switched to pickleball and still play when we can,” Lisa said.
This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.
