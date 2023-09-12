There’s something gutsy about starting a new relationship … and something even gutsier about rekindling a relationship that had fizzled.
In June 1988, Wendy Cohen, then age 27, moved from Niagara Falls, New York, to Detroit and was eager to make new local friends. She heard about a singles mixer at the former Embassy Suites in Southfield and turned up, scouting the room for someone who would fit the bill.
Her eyes settled on Larry Kohlenberg. He was startled when a pretty and self-confident girl waltzed up to him out of the blue and announced, “Hi! I’m Wendy; I’m from out of town. I’m determined to make a new friend tonight, and that friend is you!”
They danced together; later that night, they went out for ice cream. After a whirlwind nine-week courtship, they were engaged.
“But fate had other plans,” Wendy said. At the time, she was traveling for work several days a week, and their long-distance relationship proved too challenging for the young couple.
After their breakup, both still lived in the same community, shared friends and ran into each other on occasion, which was awkward and painful. Wendy still recalls how she played mahj with some of Larry’s friends, who loved to regale her with stories of Larry’s dating life.
In 1991, after a few run-ins in a short period of time, Wendy accosted Larry: “Are you following me?”
Larry was flustered and started to turn away, but Wendy was friendly; and they started talking again. The two decided to rekindle their relationship.
“With one caveat,” Wendy said. “No one could know.”
Her family had supported Wendy and helped her pick up the pieces when she’d been shattered from their breakup two and a half years before — no way would her family endorse a reunion.
Larry and Wendy kept up a secret relationship for two months, but by then Larry itched to “go public.”
“First we’ll have to break it to my family,” Wendy said nervously.
Her family was together, so the time was definitely right, but how should she tell them? Wendy quietly fretted about what would be an appropriate time … so much so that her family finally confronted her, wanting to know why she wasn’t her usual cheerful self.
“Don’t get mad,” Wendy told them hesitantly. “But I reconnected with Larry. We’re happy together and our relationship is moving in a positive direction.”
“Oh, that’s it!?” said Laurie, Wendy’s sister. “I already knew that! My friend told me she’d seen you together!”
The family quickly accepted the idea; Wendy had worried for nothing! “As long as I was happy, they were happy,” she said.
A few months later, while at a family wedding, Larry slipped Wendy a piece of hotel stationery. On it, he’d written, “Will you marry me?” and Wendy quietly agreed.
They married in June 1992 in Niagara Falls, settled in Walled Lake and later moved to West Bloomfield. They have two children, Jared, now age 29, who’s a financial adviser in Birmingham with Morgan Stanley, and Liza, now age 26, who’s a strategist for Yum Brands in California. The family are active members of Temple Israel. Wendy is a past sisterhood president and active on the North American Board of Women of Reform Judaism (WRJ).
In 1999, Wendy retired from EDS (an information management company) and the true test of their marriage began when she began a new career as her husband’s office manager in his CPA practice.
“Because how else would we see each other during tax season?” Larry joked.
Now married for 31 years and filled with appreciation for their marriage and family, both Larry and Wendy are so grateful for the young Wendy who’d been determined to make a friend … and that they had the guts to give their relationship another try all those years ago.
This column will appear biweekly. If you’d like to share your ‘meet-cute’ story, please email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com
