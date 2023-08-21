Christians, Muslims and Jews were able to experience this incredible Holy Land, its blend of ancient and modern, and its rich diversity.
The Jewish Community Relations Council/ AJC, in cooperation with World Peace Outreach and the Interfaith Leadership Council, embarked on an interfaith mission to the Holy Land earlier this summer, convening a group of leaders from the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities in Metro Detroit.
The group — Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, his wife, Nada Al-Hadidi, Bob Bruttell, and Daniel Bucksbaum — began in Jerusalem, which, according to all three Abrahamic faiths, is a shared place of sacred beginnings.
Starting underground and working their way up, the group took a tour of the newly renovated Davidson Center and the City of David underground tunnel tour. These tours explained the significance of the Temple Mount to all three religions and displayed ancient artifacts, including some predating the first Temple.
The group then visited some of the most important Christian sites according to traditional belief, from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth, and from the spot of Jesus’ baptism on the Jordan River, to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Standing above the Bahai Garden overlooking the port of Haifa, the group engaged in thoughtful discussion about the complexities of balancing religious orthodoxy with acceptance of offshoot religions in the three Abrahamic faiths. This topic was revisited while visiting the remote village of Ghajar, along the northern border with Lebanon and the Golan Heights.
In the ancient city of Hebron, our shared prophet, Abraham, bought a plot of land to bury himself and his family. Naturally, our group visited the tomb of Abraham, from whom we all share a common lineage. Unfortunately, for security reasons, Muslims and Jews were forced to enter through different sides of the same building and view the same tomb through different windows. This experience was indeed a metaphor for our shared experience on this land. Experiencing the politics of the country was unavoidable.
While not a traditional religious holy site, the Banias Falls in northern Israel became a spiritually enriching site for our trip in its own way. Approaching the evening prayers for both Jews and Muslims, our members of all three faiths engaged in their own prayers, side by side, and refreshed ourselves with the cold water together.
In what was perhaps the most meaningful and impactful moment of the trip, our group went atop the Temple Mount, or Haram Al-Shari. Jewish tradition claims this is the very spot where the world began, and Abraham was prepared to sacrifice his son, Isaac. According to Islamic tradition, the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from this spot, which is known as the Night Journey.
Undoubtedly the holiest site for the Jewish people, and the third holiest site in Islam, we felt it was critical to explore the religious and political complexities of this site as a group. There is progress still to be made, but at least our interfaith group was able to come together on the Temple Mount, hoping for a future of tolerance and acceptance of religious differences.
This momentous trip was engaging, purposeful, challenging and beautiful. Christians, Muslims and Jews were able to experience this incredible Holy Land, its blend of ancient and modern, and its rich diversity.
By experiencing firsthand the sacred wonders of Israel as well as religious and political tensions and realities in the Holy Land, we renewed our mutual motivation to model coexistence and exhibit the highest and best values of our three ancient faith traditions and truly thrive together.
This trip is the first of what will become an annual mission, bringing different communities together and bringing Detroit’s interfaith leaders to Israel.
Rabbi Asher Lopatin is executive director of JCRC/AJC, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi is founder of World Peace Outreach, Bob Brutell is vice-chairman of the InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit, and Daniel Bucksbaum is young adult/ interfaith associate of JCRC/AJC.
