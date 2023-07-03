Longtime members of the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit’s health club reunited nearly three years after its closing.

When the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit closed its health club in fall 2020, many members of the Metro Detroit Jewish community were displaced from their favorite place to exercise, their central community-gathering spot and from a network of friends and acquaintances that blossomed into one big family over several decades.

Nearly three years later, about 150 community members who long recognized the health club (and the JCC as a whole) as their second home, gathered for an unforgettable reunion on June 6.

The get-together was organized by Monni Must and took place at her and her husband Joel’s home in Sylvan Lake.

In talking to many different people in attendance, the memories of the health club were consistent across the board. The relationships formed were generational and intergenerational. There were no barriers to friendship. It was organic. Members had a special, once-in-a-lifetime bond. For many, it was their life.

It was hard to find people at the reunion who hadn’t frequented the health club for 30, 40, even 50 years up until its closing — each of them almost every day of the week. Many had raised their kids there.

Some former health club members have since moved on to new gyms or fitness centers — but the community-gathering aspect, especially in the context of the Jewish community, simply isn’t there.

Some in attendance have kept in touch with a handful of friends from their health club days, but without the convenience and routine the center provided, losing touch with many was inevitable. Other reunions have taken place since the closing, but nothing of this magnitude.

Many reunion-goers shared the sentiment that even though it’s been years since they’ve seen some of their friends and acquaintances, it was like no time was lost — picking up right where they left off.

The closing of the health club is still viewed as a huge loss for the Metro Detroit Jewish community, but on this day, the fabric of a community with strong, lasting bonds was on display.

‘Like a Family’

Cheri Victor, priding herself on nearly 50 years of health club membership and lifelong friendship, looked around at the reunion and saw everybody she grew old with.

“It was a family. That’s what kept us going. Caring for everybody and supporting one another, in good times and in bad; it was just a very special place,” Victor said. “It kept us young, kept us healthy and kept exercise and yiddishkeit together.”

Victor, who started her day at the health club four to five times a week, said it was the loss of community that was felt the most dearly.

“There was a time if you were Jewish, the Jewish center was the only place you wanted to be,” Victor said. “That changed along with society and the culture changing. But we, as a group, continue to fight to keep in touch with each other, we have get-togethers, we have lunches, we take some of the older members out for lunch and take them places, just because we need that community, and they need us.”

The JCC closed the health club in September 2020. The decision was made due to a mixture of financial, philosophical, political and practical reasons, all in different ways exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This came only five years after the JCC closed its satellite Oak Park location, including space used for its own health club.

Brian D. Siegel, CEO of the JCC, told the JN after the closing that the health club’s membership had seen a 50% decline in the last decade — a crucial part of that decline being a drop in Jewish membership.

“We owe a very firm debt of gratitude to our members,” Siegel told the JN in September 2020. “We have great respect for the historic nature of this operation. No decision was made flippantly and without great diligence. We look forward to a very bright future but mourn the loss of a program and the loss of community for the members who made the health club their home.”

An Evolving JCC

Mort Plotnick, still involved with the JCC as executive director emeritus, attended and spoke at the reunion. Plotnik thanked everyone for their support over the years and noted the center continues to provide significant services to many families, particularly younger families, such as JFamily, the day camps, the JCC Maccabi Games in 2024 and much more.

“The reality is we evolve over time; life evolves. As much as I miss it and I miss these people, all of these people have different lifestyles than they did 20 years ago,” Plotnick said. “Do we as a group miss the camaraderie and wonderful experiences we had in the context of the health club? There’s no question about it. There’s a strong synergy and connection with all these people and this has been a great opportunity for us to get together, reminisce and talk about old times.”

Legendary JCC teachers Sandie Landau and Barbara Cantor, who touched the lives of generations of families and helped raise generations of children (including the children of many at the reunion) in their 50-year careers, were also in attendance.

Landau frequented the health club at least five times a week at one point and said the reunion brought a lot of joyful tears.

“I said we should’ve all been wearing towels because that’s how we all know each other,” Landau joked.

“It’s a dream,” Cantor said of the reunion. “It’s going back in time. It’s been so many years, and it feels like yesterday.”

Richard Stoler of Bloomfield Township frequented the health club for close to 40 years.

“You had no worries there about any antisemitism or anything else. It was a relaxing atmosphere, and more than anything else, it kept the Jewish community together,” Stoler said. “Because of the closing, I think we’ve lost the continuity and that feeling of togetherness to a great extent.”

Stoler noted there was a major overlap in health club members also taking advantage of the many offerings of the JCC as a whole.

Judy Yunas of West Bloomfield frequented the health club for over 40 years.

“Today represented the best day ever,” Yunas said, holding back tears. “We’re all at different places now, and we all miss each other.”

Monni Must says the pandemic isolated and separated everyone, and then the center closing was like a double-whammy, leading many people to feel lost.

“People have such a need to reconnect with their old lives and with one another,” Must said. “These are people that were really entwined with one another, from not only their friendships but their lifestyles to their socializing. The center was all-encompassing.

“I think it did everybody’s heart well,” Must said of the reunion. “It brought everybody back together. There’s a thirst for reconnection.”

Must is open to organizing a yearly reunion after this one proved to be a success.

“The people who worked the event, from my servers to the people who drove the shuttle bus, were astounded by how warm, friendly and grateful everybody was here,” Must said. “And that’s how it was at the center.”