Jewish Life in Traverse City

Chabad of Traverse City doubles the Jewish activities in the Up North destination.
When Peter Sander heard that a Chabad center was coming to Traverse City, he was excited to have a place to go for Jewish programming. When its founders, Rabbi Laibel and Chaya Shemtov, arrived earlier this year, he was there to help the young couple move in.
Chabad of Traverse City opened its doors in March, joining Congregation Beth Shalom, the only synagogue in Traverse City, and doubling the opportunities for organized Jewish activities in Northern Michigan’s largest city.
While it’s hard to know how many Jewish residents are in the area, Congregation Beth Shalom draws up to 40 participants for its monthly rabbi-led Shabbat service, plus the 10-20 attending via Zoom, and attracts as many as 100 people for High Holiday services.
Rabbi Shemtov thinks there are at least 300 Jewish families in the area. He says they see new faces of unaffiliated Jewish residents coming to Chabad events every week.
Terry Tarnow, 74, is an artist and longtime member of Congregation Beth Shalom, who describes the Jewish community as closeknit, but says people come and go. Her kids and their friends have all left. But with new people moving to the area, the Jewish population isn’t dwindling. At synagogue events, Tarnow used to know everyone, but now they’re using name tags because “there are just enough new people.”
Tarnow compares the membership fluctuation to a roller coaster with its ups and downs. But she doesn’t think it’s any different than other congregations, regardless of size or location. It’s just more noticeable in a small community. And, she says, like any other synagogue or temple, they fill the seats during the High Holidays with people who don’t typically come for Shabbat or other gatherings.
Living in a small Jewish community, she says, made it easier for her to get involved. She and her husband fell in love with Northern Michigan and moved to Traverse City from the Detroit area in 1971.
“Growing up, I went to Temple Beth El,” Tarnow recalls. “I went all the way through high school but really didn’t know the rabbi very well. As soon as we moved up here, we had a lot of student rabbis over the years, and the rabbis became our good friends also. They came to dinner, and we did social things with them, which we still do today being a smaller, closeknit community. I don’t know that I ever would have been that active if we stayed in Detroit.”
With the arrival of Chabad, residents like Sander, a 45-year-old Chicago transplant who moved to the area with his wife 10 years ago, welcome the additional opportunities for Jewish programming and involvement.
New Resources Available
Five years ago, Sander says, the couple began transitioning to a more religious lifestyle, keeping kosher and observing Shabbat. They even thought of moving to a place with a more observant Jewish community. But then he saw a Facebook post announcing the Traverse City Chabad Center.
“I was brought to tears, honestly. There is a significant Jewish population in Northern Michigan in Traverse City, but there’s not a lot of observant infrastructure. We don’t have a mikvah, for example. Kosher meat is not present. To have someone to learn with, to have someone involved with helping us acquire kosher foods, it’s life-changing,” Sander says.
Southfield native Stacey Beyer, who lived in Grand Rapids for 20 years before relocating to Traverse City in 2017, was equally excited. The Beyers were involved with Chabad in Grand Rapids, including sending their now 20-year-old twins to its preschool and religious school.
In the short time there’s been a Traverse City Chabad presence, Beyer says she and her family have participated in a Lag b’Omer BBQ, a women’s event and Shabbat dinner.
“It makes being up here even better,” Beyer says.
Home in Michigan
Inspired by the Lubavitch Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Shemtovs always dreamed of establishing a Chabad center. They started thinking about different locations, and Rabbi Shemtov, 24, liked the idea of being in Michigan, close to family, including his parents, Rabbi Levi and Bassie Shemtov, founders of Friendship Circle.
The couple, who welcomed their first child in April, took notice of the growing population in the Traverse City area and inferred a growing Jewish community as well. They moved to the area not knowing anyone.
“When we decided to come up here, we obviously knew there were Jews but did not have any names. So coming up here with no names and having a barbecue with over 30 people and a seder with 20 just a month after we moved was very rewarding,” Shemtov says.
Participants drive as far as 90 minutes to attend events, including a seder, Purim celebration, Lag b’Omer BBQ, women’s events, Shabbat dinners and weekly learning sessions.
Congregation Beth Shalom
Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg drives Up North at least once a month from his home in Lake Orion to lead services and celebrate the holidays with the members of Congregation Beth Shalom. The congregation, where Rabbi Arnie first worked as a student rabbi in the early 1980s, has never had a full-time rabbi.
Housed in a modest white building resembling a one-room schoolhouse, little has changed at Congregation Beth Shalom since opening in 1855 as Temple Beth El. In 2015, it merged with Ahavat Shalom, a congregation formed in 1997 by a group of community leaders, and is now Congregation Beth Shalom. The building, now a historical site, is recognized as the oldest in Michigan to be continuously used as a synagogue.
Rabbi Arnie describes services at Congregation Beth Shalom as a combination of Reform, Conservative and Renewal practices to accommodate its participants who come from all different Jewish backgrounds. Traditions, he says, are important, and the service is mainly in Hebrew, with some English prayers. The congregants, he says, are familiar with the service and love to be participatory. The congregation, he says, is egalitarian and welcoming to all, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.
As for the Jewish community in the area, Rabbi Arnie says, “I don’t think that anyone who chooses to live in Traverse City does so with the goal of living in an immersive Jewish world. If you really want to be immersively Jewish every day, that kind of community doesn’t exist. Jews who move to Traverse City have done so knowing that’s not what they’re moving there for. They’re moving for the beauty of the area, the lifestyle, opportunities for physical pursuits and also because there’s a lovely Jewish community, but not an immersive Jewish community.”
For more information about Chabad of Traverse City, including registration for the free High Holiday services, visit www.chabadtvc.org. To learn more about Congregation Beth Shalom, visit www.beth-shalom-tc.org.
