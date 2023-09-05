Join Yad Ezra for some family fun at Blake's Orchard in Armada Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10:20 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
As you know, it is customary for the Jewish community to dip their apples in Honey for a “sweet new year.” So Yad Ezra decided to create a special event for area families to participate in the picking of their apples which they can keep for themselves or give a portion of them back to Yad Ezra to provide to their clients in advance of the holiday.
“We wanted to find an opportunity to reach out to local families with younger children who might not be familiar with Yad Ezra for a non-fundraising, community-oriented event,” said Daniella HarPaz Mechnikov, Yad Ezra’s executive director. “It’s the first time we’ve done something like this.”
Enjoy a fun afternoon on the farm with a Funland area, barnyard area and refreshments there to enjoy. The apple-picking train will leave promptly at 11 a.m. and there is only one train that will be going out to the orchards for this event.
Cost is $15 per person or $30 per family up to six people. Children 2 and under are free. Register by Sept. 5 at tinyurl.com/YadEzraBlakes
