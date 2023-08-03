Multiple organizations are looking for volunteers this month.
There are so many volunteer opportunities in August. Below you’ll find a variety of ways to give back in the sunshine as we roll into the last weeks of summer. More of an indoor person? There are plenty of options for you, too.
On the evening of Aug. 10, join NEXTGen Detroit, The Well and Adamah Detroit for Canoeing and Clean Up on the Huron River. The evening will start with a park-friendly dinner and insights into the importance of environmental preservation from Adamah. A pro from Heavner Canoe and Kayak Rentals will take the group on an hour-long guided paddle to clean up any trash found along the way. Dress to canoe with the possibility that you might get a little wet. To sign up, visit jlive.app/events/4965.
JARC’s Carnival, hosted by the Ellen Labes Festival Series, takes place Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon-4 p.m. at Adat Shalom Synagogue. There will be games, rides, music and food for all. This fun-filled event was consciously created to ensure that individuals with developmental disabilities are comfortable at an event that would normally be overcrowded and overstimulating. Quiet, sensory-friendly spaces will be available. Volunteers are needed to do a two-hour shift or the full four hours. Contact Jessica Tierney at jessicatierney@jarc.org to learn more.
GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit is always looking for volunteers to help individuals with Down syndrome of all ages gain access to more opportunities and quality of life through free therapeutic and educational programs and advocacy. Volunteers can assist with groups, 1:1 math and literacy tutoring, special events, administrative tasks and more. To sign up to help, contact site manager Bethany Wells at bwells@
Jewish Family Service, in partnership with Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network, is seeking volunteers to provide comfort and companionship to chronically and terminally ill individuals and their families. No experience is necessary as training will be provided prior to matching. The volunteer commitment is once a week for one hour. If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, contact Jewish Family Service’s volunteer coordinator Alyah Al-Azem at alyah@
jfsdetroit.org or (313) 662-5687.
Join Gesher for Mat Making Mondays to have fun and socialize while repurposing plastic bags for a great cause. Volunteers will make plastic yarn (“plarn”) and crochet mats to give to unhoused people who need clean, warm, durable, portable, waterproof mats to sleep on. All materials will be provided. This activity takes place every other Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Gesher Human Services (formerly JVS) on Southfield Road. To join in, contact Joann at (248) 233-4247 or JDrasnin@GesherMI.org.
Jewish Senior Life is looking for an experienced choir director (or someone with equivalent experience) for both Fleischman Residence and Meer Apartments. The choir director will select music for the choir, teach them the music, select songs for a concert and direct it. If this weekly opportunity is perfect for you, call Beth at (248) 592-5062 or email brobinson@jslmi.org.
Friendship Circle is gearing up for its 18th annual Walk4Friendship on Aug. 27. There is a need for 150 volunteers to assist on the day of the walk. Volunteers will be working registration, handing out T-shirts, handing out food, monitoring entertainment and activities, and more. For those who are planning on walking at the event and would still like volunteer, you can split the day and do both. There will be a volunteer meeting on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Farber Center. For more information, contact Mendel at (248) 489-6376 or mendel@friendshipcircle.org.
Judson Center, a human service agency serving the Detroit metro area since 1924, is seeking volunteers for its annual golf challenge at Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Club in Clarkston on Aug. 28. Volunteers will report from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Volunteer opportunities include raffle sales, watching hole in one, registering guests, putting contest, etc. You do not need to be a golfer to join in this fun event, which raises critical funds for foster care, behavioral health, autism services and adults with disabilities. Volunteers will be provided meals, as well. Contact community engagement manager Peggy Kerr to sign up at (248) 837-2019 or peggy_kerr@Judsoncenter.org.
If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.