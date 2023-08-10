Young Jewish professionals are seeking to reinstitute Jewish life in an unlikely but historic locale — the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.
In a small neighborhood just down the road from Detroit’s famous Motown Museum, a group of young professionals are working to restore the area’s Jewish history.
Northwest Goldberg may not be Detroit’s largest community — currently housing a population of just around 2,000 people — but a new nonprofit has a vision to change that.
Mezuzah founders and married couple Jeremy Rosenberg, 24, and Menuchah Bluth, 25, who goes by Chella, sought out a new home in a Detroit neighborhood where other young Jewish individuals could see themselves living.
Thanks to its walkability and proximity to landmarks like Henry Ford Hospital and the museum, Northwest Goldberg felt like a natural choice to purchase a home.
“It’s important for people to visualize themselves,” Bluth explains, “and to have a space that’s inviting.”
Rosenberg and Bluth previously organized Moishe Pod Detroit, a hub for young Jewish Detroiters to gather, share meals, enjoy social events and learn more about the city.
Moishe Pod Detroit was stationed in their previous home in Detroit’s Woodbridge neighborhood, where Rosenberg and Bluth opened their doors to the community.
The goal was to teach young Jewish Detroiters all that was beautiful about Detroit, encouraging them to relocate to the city and build a home there.
Now, Mezuzah, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the next evolution of that mission.
Bringing Mezuzah to Life
Mezuzah operates on a simple principle: to create a walkable, equitable and vibrant Jewish community in Northwest Goldberg and Detroit-at-large, where Rosenberg and Bluth are residents as of July.
Although they’ve lived in Detroit for several years, Detroit isn’t a temporary stop before returning to the suburbs or leaving for a different city. Instead, Rosenberg and Bluth have firmly planted their roots — and their commitment to growing Jewish life in Detroit.
“Mezuzah is our vehicle to continue doing what we’re already doing, but really grow the Jewish population of Northwest Goldberg and the City of Detroit,” Rosenberg says.
Yet, Bluth says their mission isn’t to transform Northwest Goldberg into a Jewish neighborhood, but to grow the Jewish community in a way that fits in comfortably alongside the existing neighborhood, which is a predominantly Black community.
Many residents, like Daniel A. Washington, 29, founder and executive director of NW Goldberg Cares, a community development corporation, are lifelong members of the Northwest Goldberg community. Some have even lived there for generations.
Before formally starting Mezuzah, Rosenberg and Bluth received the blessing from NW Goldberg Cares, which has done extensive work incubating neighborhood businesses and creating a strong, family-friendly neighborhood.
To date, NW Goldberg Cares has built five new public spaces, conducted a planning study, executed dozens of neighborhood events and is in the process of rehabbing three single-family homes.
History of Northwest Goldberg
As Mezuzah’s main partner, NW Goldberg Cares is supportive of a Jewish community in the growing neighborhood.
“For me, it’s really about having another nonprofit in the Northwest Goldberg community that is working to acknowledge the history of the neighborhood, but also the future,” Washington says.
Historically, Northwest Goldberg was a Black and Jewish community named after Louis Goldberg, Detroit’s first Jewish school board member. In 1906, a school opened in the area named after Goldberg, and from there Northwest Goldberg began to grow.
The neighborhood sits just south of West Grand Boulevard, near the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, another historically Jewish area. Like many Detroit neighborhoods, it’s dotted with traditional, single-family brick homes on tree-lined streets.
Some lots sit vacant, but work is being done to transform those lots into public spaces.
A Model for Others
Rosenberg and Bluth, who were familiar with NW Goldberg Cares, wanted to meet the individuals behind the mission and explore the area. “We thought it was a cool neighborhood,” Rosenberg says.
NW Goldberg Cares gave the couple a tour of a house that Rosenberg recalls being just four walls with hardly any framing or flooring. The home needed “a lot of love,” but was the organization’s first attempt at rehabbing a single-family home.
Then Washington asked Rosenberg and Bluth a life-changing question: “Do you want to buy the home?”
On instinct, the husband-and-wife duo said yes. “It made perfect sense,” Rosenberg recalls. Since then, extensive work has been done to rehab the home. Floors were installed, a kitchen was created, and the house was essentially made livable.
Rosenberg and Bluth hope the home can serve as a model to other hopeful Jewish individuals looking to make a move to the city.
“It’s affordable and accessible,” says Rosenberg, who explains a similar home in the middle of Huntington Woods could cost $500,000, and closer to $800,000 in Birmingham. Instead, Rosenberg and Bluth purchased the home for less than $300,000.
In a way, Washington says Rosenberg and Bluth joining the community is full-circle. “Northwest Goldberg is a historically Jewish community, so in a way it’s a coming home for those who are going to take the plunge of coming back to Detroit,” he explains.
Washington says Rosenberg and Bluth share the same vision that he’s had since he was 18 years old, and that’s to improve the neighborhood and show others what Detroit has to offer.
“We want to make Detroit more attractive for those who have had so much misinformation about the city,” he says.
Opening The Doors
As Rosenberg and Bluth finally get situated in their new home following months of renovation, they plan to create an open house where young Jewish Detroiters and Northwest Goldberg residents can get to know the couple and the Mezuzah mission.
As self-proclaimed foodies, Rosenberg and Bluth plan to center many events around food, including Jewish potlucks and Shabbat dinners. heir home will be the central location for programming, and an adjacent lot owned by NW Goldberg Cares is being developed as a pocket park (or a mini public park).
The home also has guest rooms available for people to stay after events.
Rosenberg and Bluth envision Mezuzah fitting in alongside other Detroit Jewish organizations such as Chabad Detroit and the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where the various missions will intersect and support one another.
Mezuzah will launch with a small board that includes Washington and George Roberts, 34, immediate past president of NEXTGen Detroit and co-chair of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue Building Renovation Committee.
“I’m a firm believer that growing Jewish life in the city of Detroit is a key part of building and strengthening the Metropolitan Detroit Jewish community for the next generations,” Roberts says. “When the idea of Mezuzah was pitched to me by Jeremy and Chella, I saw it as a huge part of the solution to building the next generation of Jewish life in Detroit.”
As a Detroit resident, Roberts is passionate about recruiting, welcoming and bringing more Jewish individuals to the city.
“I think the momentum for Jewish Detroit has never been stronger,” he says. “That creates the perfect environment for Mezuzah to enter the scene and really put their foot on the gas and continue to drive momentum.”
Eventually, Rosenberg, a NEXTGen Detroit board member, and Bluth, who was in an ADL cohort, see Mezuzah not only building a vibrant Jewish community in Detroit, but also creating a sustainable Jewish environment. This includes catering to different Jewish needs, such as keeping grocery stores stocked with kosher foods.
“We’d like to formally welcome everyone into the neighborhood to see what we’ve been working on,” Bluth says. “We’re excited to be a part of the the community.”
For more information on the upcoming house warming, to make a donation, and for all other things Mezuzah, visit mezuzahdetroit.org.
