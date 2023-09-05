Hundreds gather in Royal Oak to dedicate Phase I of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial
The pouring rain that fell on Royal Oak’s Memorial Park, the site for the dedication of Phase I of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial, did little to dampen the spirits of the memorial’s board of directors who were putting the finishing touches on their ceremony.
They worked through the deluge an hour before the scheduled 4 p.m. start on Aug. 10, trusting in the improving weather forecasts they were receiving on their cellphones.
Then, right on cue, as if Cecil B. DeMille had directed another dramatic Red Sea-like “parting,” the clouds parted in time for a brigade of volunteers to dry off the several hundred folding chairs that awaited the community and dignitaries.
By a few minutes after 4 p.m., those seats were filled to capacity, and an overflow audience that stood at the site were now basking under bright blue skies and brilliant sunshine.
There was no one more relieved than the afternoon’s master of ceremonies, Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Rich Luterman, himself a U.S. Air Force and Jewish War Veteran (JWV). He has been a supporter of the memorial effort since it was only an idea.
Michigan’s Tribute to WWII
Michigan was famously known as the “Arsenal of Democracy” during the war and, in 2013, the state Senate and House passed resolutions officially recognizing The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial as the state’s tribute to its contributions during WWII.
Now, 10 years later, the board of the memorial was making good on their promise to Michigan’s WWII veterans and Rosie the Riveters that a tribute to their sacrifice, both on the warfront and homefront, would have a permanent home in Royal Oak’s Memorial Park.
The memorial is designed by Michael Gordon of MGA Architects of Royal Oak, and the lead contractor is Michael Hall of RCI Contracting Services of Milford. The statues are the artistic masterpieces of sculptors Larry Halbert and Oleg Kedria, with final bronze casting by Ben Cassell.
Much has been accomplished, but Phase I is, as board president John Maten described, “the beginning of the end” of the project. While there is still much more work to be done, a finish line is finally within sight.
The Jewish War Veterans Dept. of Michigan are among the supporters who have given generously to the project over the years, and they were well represented at the day’s event. More on their involvement later.
The dramatic weather reversal that preceded the event was not lost on Rabbi Michael Moskowitz of Temple Shir Shalom. He quipped during his benediction that his role in the ceremony, along with the invocation delivered by Walter A. Hurley, Bishop Emeritus of Grand Rapids, may have led to some Divine intervention.
In the end, the rain showers left a beautiful glistening sheen on the elements unveiled in Phase I, including the memorial’s Walk of Honor, made up of over 1,450 donated engraved brick pavers. Reading the inscriptions is like taking a walk back in time; you get an overwhelming sense of the history and awe that is our Greatest Generation.
A bronze statue, affectionately referred to as “Joe,” depicts an Army soldier in a war zone far from home, reading a letter from his parents. Among several other statues still to come will be that soldier’s parents intently listening to a radio broadcast that is updating them on the war effort.
You could feel the emotion among those in attendance as the armed forces medley blared over the speakers. The songs accompanied uniformed representatives from each branch of the military who raised their respective flags for the first time on the towering new flag poles that stand guard over Phase I.
That spirit of patriotism reached an even greater crescendo when each of the WWII veterans and Rosie the Riveters in attendance were individually introduced.
Welcome to Phase I
In his opening remarks, Maten emphasized the historical “connections” the memorial represents. He referenced the soldier reading a letter from home as capturing the emotional connection between those in harm’s way with their loved ones.
“There is also the connection that this memorial helps to make across generations,” said Maten. “As we laid down the engraved brick pavers in the Walk of Honor, we could read the stories of the Greatest Generation. As we watched people find the bricks of their loved ones, we saw the emotions swell and the memories come to life. But you don’t even have to know the person on the bricks to still feel a connection to them.”
That connection resonated with each and every speaker on the stage, including Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Royal Oak Mayor Pro Tem Melanie Macy, and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Adam Hollier.
Each spoke with overwhelming passion about the need to continue the mission of the memorial. They reminded us that it’s incumbent upon us to continue to seek out and share our Michigan WWII veterans’ and Rosie the Riveters’ stories so their service and sacrifice is never forgotten.
A case in point was Cliff Alvira, a 98-year-old veteran of the Normandy D-Day landing who shared his story with Fox 2’s Rich Luterman for a story to air on that evening’s news. “What do you recall about Omaha Beach?” Luterman asked. “Oh, it was horrible, I didn’t even tell my parents when I got home,” said Cliff. “It’s something you don’t tell people, keep it to yourself. And I did keep it to myself for about 30 years.”
With their numbers dwindling rapidly, this memorial must be the embodiment of those stories and a voice to educate and serve future generations.
The Official Dedication
The highlight of the day was the official dedication of the memorial when Sr. Vice Commander of the JWV, Art Fishman, 96, and 101-year-old Frances Masters, an original Rosie the Riveter, received rousing ovations from the stage. The two were chosen to officially accept the memorial on behalf of all Michigan’s WWII veterans and Rosies.
Fishman, who served in the Navy, has volunteered tirelessly on behalf of the memorial for over a decade. In the weeks leading up to the dedication, he assisted in the layout and positioning of brick pavers, taking special care that bricks donated by the JWV were grouped together.
If you needed a water break, you could always depend on Fishman’s daily delivery of a cooler stocked with ice-cold water bottles. Team Depot, a volunteer corps of employees from Home Depot, were beneficiaries of Art’s generosity on the day they helped lay sod at the memorial.
“Thank you to the board for this honor and privilege to allow me to represent the WWII veterans,” he said from the stage. “On their behalf, I accept this ground today.”
Frances Masters represented her fellow Rosies in grand style, which included wearing the iconic red and white polka dotted bandana on her head that famously identified the factory workers of that era.
Masters heard a plant was being built at Willow Run as the war was raging on. “I jumped at the chance to help the American people with this war,” she said. “I had two brothers in the service, and my future husband was in the Marines.”
The applause that followed was immediately tempered when she revealed the fate of her older brother. “He served at the Battle of the Bulge. He never came home.”
JWV Support
The Jewish War Veterans Department of Michigan have been longtime supporters of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial since Art Fishman introduced the project to them over a decade ago. They’ve been regular attendees at the memorial’s annual fundraising galas where Fishman and fellow JWV Guy Stern have both been honored with the organization’s Victory Award.
The JWV was also out in full force for the Phase I groundbreaking ceremony on April 7, 2022, which I chronicled in a cover story for the JN (“A March in the Park,” April 28, 2022). Fishman was pictured on the cover with legendary Detroiter and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson. He was a prisoner of war who often shared chilling recollections of witnessing the aftermath of the Dachau concentration camp days after its liberation.
Jefferson passed away in June 2022, at age 100. He played an integral role in the design of the Tuskegee Airman statue that will grace the grounds of the memorial. “Alexander worked tirelessly with sculptor Larry Halbert,” said board member Debi Hollis. “His efforts helped depict with 100% accuracy our Tuskegee Airman statue.”
“Alexander and I were dear friends,” Fishman said. “He was foremost on my mind as I stood at the dedication. We attended memorial events together, and he was as invested as I was in the success of this project. I wish I could have stood by his side at this dedication, but I’m grateful he had the opportunity to witness the groundbreaking. He was a true American hero and my hero.”
The JWV has been regular financial contributors to the memorial project and purchasers of bricks for the Walk of Honor. Their latest donation came on the morning of the dedication when representatives of the JWV gathered at the site for a special check presentation to the memorial board.
Finishing the Job
The support by original major donors and community, plus the dedication of Phase I, cannot be understated. It is finally a showpiece the memorial can move forward with as they secure funding for its remaining phases.
“But we need your help,” Maten said in his closing remarks about moving the project closer to completion. That included his appeal to Michigan companies to honor their own WWII legacy and historic participation in the war effort — among them GM, Ford, Jeep, Kellogg’s and Steelcase.
Remaining elements of the memorial include a dramatic 50-foot long by 10-foot tall granite wall that will have approximately 1,300 gold stars on one side that will pay tribute to the 15,458 Michigan lives lost during WWII. The other side will feature a map of the world, highlighting the broad reach of Michigan’s WWII contributions.
In addition to the aforementioned statue scenes, several more sculptures remain that will tell the story of the war from land, sea and air perspectives. Among them will be a sailor on watch looking through binoculars, children picking milkweed pods for use in life-preservers, a Rosie the Riveter building a bomber at Willow Run and a bomber pilot.
This Mission is Personal
Witnessing the dedication of Phase I was one of the most gratifying experiences I have ever been part of. I am a proud former board member of the organization and continue to volunteer and consult on public relations activities.
The transformation from the April 7, 2022, groundbreaking to this month’s dedication was breathtaking. Phase I far exceeded anything I had imagined from the rendering I had been looking at for over a decade.
The ceremony drew to a close in dramatic fashion with the flyover of the Yankee Lady, a B-17 bomber. It circled the memorial grounds several times and was the bow on the gift that was the day’s ceremony.
The first words out of my mouth upon the conclusion of the ceremony were — “This was a grand slam!” It is everyone’s hope that the exhilaration created by the unveiling of Phase I will inspire and fuel the funding necessary to complete the remaining elements of the memorial in a timely fashion.
We need your help now so that in the coming months, WWII veterans and Rosie the Riveters can gather once more at the memorial to cross the finish line with us.
For more information on sponsorships, general donations, buying Walk of Honor brick pavers or volunteer opportunities, visit www.michiganww2memorial.org.
