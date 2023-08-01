Mission-Centered Careers

Local Jewish professionals share what makes their jobs great.

Emily Gordon of Farmington Hills comes from a family of helpers. Her parents are both educators who worked in underserved and vulnerable communities, and she was driven to work in the Jewish communal space after watching her mother become a full-time caregiver to her own parents at the end of their lives. Those experiences and her Jewish values led Gordon to her current role as a family caregiver support program coordinator for Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit.

Gordon took the job at JFS, which she says she finds both meaningful and challenging, after finishing the Jewish Communal Leadership Program at University of Michigan and graduating with a master’s in social work and a certificate in Jewish Communal Leadership in 2022.

“I wanted to help strengthen Jewish and secular local communities and empower the people who belonged to them,” she says. “When I was at University of Michigan, I was focused on communities and the collective, and I realized my Jewish values of tikkun olam, mitzvot and the focus on community are big pieces of what living Jewishly looked like for me.”

Jewish Detroit has a long tradition of communal leadership, says Dr. Karla Goldman, Sol Drachler professor of social work, professor of Judaic studies and director of Michigan’s Jewish Communal Leadership Program (JCLP). The five-semester program she directs gives students skills working with organizations and people through an education in Jewish history and culture, as well as social work, she explains.

They go on to work in a wide array of fields in the Jewish community and beyond across the country, with a good number remaining in Metro Detroit, she says. As such, many people who grew up in the area are now working in the community.

According to jlive.app/detroitjobs, there are currently more than 140 openings in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. A May job fair at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit saw more than 100 job openings on offer, and job seekers can also search Jlive’s job board for open positions.

Meanwhile, Gordon, who celebrated a year at JFS this summer, says she listened to her gut when it came to choosing her workplace, and she’s clear she has found the right fit both because her job matches her own mission — to help others in the community — and because of the people she works with.

“I knew that doing something that is helpful and where I work with so many compassionate and skilled people who I can learn from and have as mentors was going to be very fulfilling,” she says. “So, I knew going into this I was kind of lucky, because I knew I was going to feel personally fulfilled by this work.”

Finding the Perfect Job

The logic that helped Jason Charnas, director of business and career services at Gesher Human Services, select his job still rings true for new employees today, he says. As job seekers look for work with connection, purpose and balance, agencies can provide a match as far as mission, vision and values, he explains.

“It’s not only about the dollars,” he says. “I want to wake up in the morning, and I want to feel excited, passionate and connected to where I’m about to go to work.”

He works for an organization, for example, that helps people find jobs that align with them best, assisting job seekers to identify a career path or change careers as well as build on their networking and interview skills.

Meanwhile, with unemployment low and a high number of retirees across the workforce, Charnas says there are lots of spots inside different agencies for graduates to choose from as they enter the workforce. And there are ways to know if it’s the right job for them, he says.

“Part of it is knowing what you’re looking for and interviewing at a place that you think meets your goals, so an interview is not one way. It’s not just an employer finding out about you and are you a good fit,” he says. “In a best-case scenario, an interview is a two-way conversation — what am I looking for in an employer and how do I determine that my goals, my career path and trajectory are in alignment with this organization?”

It’s important to look for professional growth and development opportunities, and the skill sets employees both can bring to the organization and gain to walk away with, he adds. Finding out about agency leadership and the amount of interaction employees have with them is also valuable.

“Are they engaged? Do they value feedback? Are they leading with an iron fist or when they say ‘open door’ do they make the effort and put the work in to value employees, to be receptive to feedback?” he elaborates.

Talking to former employees can also give a job seeker a clue as to if the potential workplace is supportive and collaborative, as well as what the culture looks like, he adds. That can include, for Jewish employees, finding out about their cultural literacy around Jewish holidays and observance. “It depends what the organization is,” he explains.

Today’s workplace teams are multigenerational and draw on the expertise of employees who’ve got years of industry knowledge and also those just getting started, says Charnas.

“The best thing you can do is in a positive way learn from and take advantage of the resources you have,” he says, adding that the sector welcomes those looking to get into the industry and also those looking to put their skills from other sectors to work.

Working with Nonprofits

Ted Cohen, chief marketing officer for the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, moved into the Jewish nonprofit space when he relocated home to Detroit from San Francisco some 12 years ago. He’d worked in advertising for an agency that had some nonprofits clients, as well.

“I always really enjoyed that work and being able to connect to the mission of an organization and understand the impact it was having,” he says. Today, he’s working with professionals and volunteer leaders committed, as he is, to making a difference and helping others in the community.

“At Federation, we have a very broad range of things we do, and so every day, every week we get to work on different areas of Jewish life and Jewish community that are making a difference, and it’s great to see people being helped, to see lives being improved,” he says. “There are challenges, certainly, but it’s very different than working for a company that’s putting out a product and is really focused on the product. We’re focused on our mission, and that feels good.”

Like other organizations in the space, they’re faced with the challenge of trying to do the most possible within the limits of the time and resources they have, he says.

“You’re always trying to make the best use of your resources and, at the same time, you are really always wanting to do more and more and more, in our case for the community, for those who we support,” he says.

“You have to make choices because you can only do so much, and I think, fortunately, we have a really generous community. We do have resources, so we’re able to do a lot. Even so, I wish I had more time — I wish I could do twice as much, simply because there’s so much opportunity to make a difference.”

As part of Michigan’s program, JCLP’s Goldman taught Jake Ehrlich, who lives in Detroit, about the Jewish landscape of Michigan and beyond. “To kind of know the scene, that’s a big part of it, and then in terms of problem solving, having a toolbox of social work methodology to say ‘this is how we understand a problem, this is how we might want to intervene, these are the kinds of concerns that come to mind,’” he says.

Goldman also modeled how to work in a field that is one’s passion, Ehrlich says. Today he works as a spiritual leader and operations/engagement manager at Ferndale-based Reconstructionist Congregation T’chiyah alongside Rabbi Alana Alpert.

With strong administrative skills and Jewish knowledge, he manages the office, communications, social media, volunteers and more for the congregation of about 200.

“This is really an opportunity, a space where I get to exercise a lot of creativity through the lens of Jewish expression, which is just so dear to my heart, so it’s very fulfilling work,” he says.

Ehrlich’s role allows him to do work he’s proud of, including exploring the needs of the community and responding actively and supportively, he says. One such project is a curriculum he developed called Jewish Journeys for adult Jewish learners.

“It’s been really impactful in people’s lives, so it’s attracted people of all ages,” he says. “It’s a delight to do the curriculum design and to teach the classes and experiment with different ways for people to deepen and express their Jewishness.”

With Jewish community work still a newly professionalizing field, he says employees are sometimes still navigating the boundaries around their work, and the balance between having a workplace with a family-feel and expectations on time-bound demands. In Chicago and Los Angeles, he says, Jewish Federation workers are unionizing as a result.

“I think a big part of it is having some clarity around if we’re Jewish communal workers, that’s a role and that’s a job, and it does not need to be the totality of our identity,” he says. “And it’s important to have some degree of separation, to carve out some space to say ‘OK, this is where my job stops, and this is where the rest of me begins.’”

While any nonprofit work or job a person is personally invested in can blur the work- life balance boundary, JFS’s Gordon says she makes sure to build in time for herself throughout the day. That includes taking a walk during her lunch break, eating with coworkers and even mindfulness via breathing exercises.

“It seems silly to just tell people to breathe or make time during the day to breathe and think about their breathing, but it really does work,” she says.

“I know it helps to carve out a few minutes every day for myself because we can’t pour from an empty cup if we get burned out because we’re putting others first or are at work all the time, that will lead to not being able to focus on work.”